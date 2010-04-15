HBO renews ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’ for a ninth season

HBO has ordered up another season of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” the ninth for the venerable comedy-politics franchise.

“Bill Maher is one of the most sought-after opinion makers on TV,” states HBO Senior Vice President Nancy Geller in a release. “I”m delighted that this fearless and provocative observer will return to HBO next year. By presenting an increased number of episodes in 2011, we”ll be able bring this live, topical show to our subscribers almost year-round.”

The ninth season of “Real Time with Bill Maher” is slated for extra-long 35 hour-long episodes and will premiere in early 2011.

The renewal is part of Maher’s new two-year deal with HBO.

“Real Time” was the successor to Maher’s “Politically Incorrect,” which premiered on Comedy Central in 1997, moved to ABC in 1997 and concluded in 2002. Maher has also starred in nine solo comedy specials for HBO.

The eighth season of “Real Time with Bill Maher” is currently airing on HBO.