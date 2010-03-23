HBO renews ‘The Ricky Gervais Show’

#HBO
03.24.10 8 years ago
HBO has ordered a second season of “The Ricky Gervais Show” to be animated later this year and premiere in 2011.
The show’s first season premiered in February, giving animated form to Gervais’ regular podcasts with Stephen Merchant and Karl Pilkington.
“Ricky’s hilarious show has sparked a loyal and enthusiastic following that is growing steadily throughout the season, and we’re happy to bring the show back for another season,” Michael Lombardo, HBO’s President, Programming Group and West Coast Operations says.
Observes Gervais, “With this second series we would have already done as many episodes as ‘The Office’ and ‘Extras’ put together. This can run and run as long as Karl remains a global village idiot.”
Pilkington responds, “Makes no difference to me.  I haven”t seen any money from the first season yet!”
What does this mean for “The Life and Times of Tim”? Well, we don’t know yet.

