HBO renews ‘Treme’ for a second season

04.13.10 8 years ago 2 Comments
After only one airing, HBO has renewed “Treme” for a second season.
Created by David Simon and Eric Overmyer, “Treme” premiered on Sunday (April 11) to rave reviews and yet-to-be-announced ratings.
The speed of the renewal must have been sweet relief for Simon, who had to regularly sweat out last-minute renewals for early seasons of “The Wire.”
Production on the first season of “Treme” is still underway in New Orleans.  The show’s ensemble cast includes “The Wire” veterans Wendell Pierce and Clarke Peters, plus John Goodman, Steve Zahn, Melissa Leo, Rob Brown and many more.
Although this news has been widely confirmed, we’re gonna credit The Times-Picayune‘s Dave Walker, since he’s pretty much the “Treme” critic-of-record.

