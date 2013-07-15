HBO renews ‘True Blood’ for Season 7

“True Blood” has apparently successfully weathered its first season without Alan Ball and will be back for Season 7.
HBO announced on Monday (July 15) that it has renewed “True Blood,” which will return for its seventh season in the summer of 2014.
Brian Buckner will remain as “True Blood” showrunner for the new episodes. Buckner, a longtime writer and producer on “True Blood,” was a midseason replacement for Mark Hudis, who initially took over as showrunner after Alan Ball decided to leave that gig after five seasons.
“‘True Blood’ remains a signature show for HBO, and a true phenomenon with our viewers,” blurbs HBO Programming President Michael Lombardo. “Thanks to Brian Buckner and his talented team, the show continues to be a thrill ride like nothing else on TV.”
Citing “early data,” HBO says that “True Blood” is exceeding 10 million viewers per episode, which includes on-network airings, encores, OnDemand, HBOGo and every other way in which one might legally catch episodes. That puts “True Blood” in line to rank right behind “Game of Thrones” among HBO’s most-watched shows.
God I hate True Blood. So…so..much. Of course it will continue to get 10 million viewers because we Americans as a broad audience can’t handle any originality, complexity or nuance in a scripted show. Interesting that at a time when there is more “good” tv than ever before, there has also never this level of garbage. Well f**k it let’s all keep sinking into our La-Z-Boys, switch our brains off and continue watching the same cop procedurals, reality shows, and singing competitions. No matter that Congress has passed less legislation than at anytime in our history, and movie studios keep handing Michael Bay and Brett Ratner more money to churn out the same cookie cutter dreck for a bone head mass audience. It will all work out.
It will work out, more True blood for the unwashed masses and me and more cowboys having sex with pudding for you or whatever your type watches while you go post about the lack of intelligence of the people who watch and make entertainment that is not to your liking.
Don’t worry, I’m sure Terrence Malick has a few more people who stare into fields of wheat gently swaying in the gentle breeze for an hour while having flashbacks of when they were in Vietnam saving Pocahontas from the dinosaurs films in him.
Post a comment…Then don’t watch fag!!
Tea: My rant came off a little more elitist than I had intended. It’s mostly fueled by the fact that I watched “Heat” last night and there is absolutely no way a complex, 3 hour crime epic is green lit today by major studio. Even with (younger)Pacino and De Niro attached. Or how about The Godfather series, Seven, Taxi Driver etc? It’s sad that we are missing out on the next generation of films like these because of the current state of studio distribution. Oh and I am as baffled by Terrence Malick movies as everyone else.
oh…..goodie…..
stopped watching the show this year (finally)
Post a comment…
yaay thanks i love tb this year soo much better than season 5 bring me some more true blood baby !!!
Season seven eight nine just bring it on….
Thank God! True Blood and The Walking Dead are my favorite shows and I would be crushed if TB was cancelled. Watching the oh so sexy Alexander Skarsguard is the highlight of my Sunday summer nights! Thank you again HBO for giving me another season of my favorite show to look forward to next summer!
How season 7 turns out will determine how much longer this show needs to run. It sounds like the new showrunner has good intentions for it, unlike Alan Ball. It would be nice if the show can have a resurgence like Dexter did, and though this season has been better the previous two, it’s not there yet.