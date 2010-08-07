HBO says ‘Entourage’ will end its series run next summer

Confirming speculation prompted by creator Doug Ellin, HBO executives said on Saturday (Aug. 7) that “Entourage” will “definitely” wrap its series run next summer.
HBO Programming President Michael Lombardo told reporters that “Entourage” will complete its seventh season as planned this fall. An additional shortened season — probably six episodes, Lombardo suggested — will air next summer.
That will be it for “Entourage” as a regular HBO television series, but it won’t necessarily be it for the stories coming from the “Entourage” universe. Execs acknowledged that Ellin wants to make an “Entourage” movie, though they said that it wouldn’t necessarily be an instant thing following up from the summer 2011 end to the series.
Lombardo said that HBO is in “a long-term relationship” with Ellin and that he has already pitched the network on other possible series ideas.
In its run, “Entourage” has been a regular Emmy player, picking up a slew of Outstanding Comedy Series nods, as well as three consecutive wins for co-star Jeremy Piven.
Obviously there’s ample time for the details in this story to change, especially since “Entourage” is still a solid performer for HBO on Sunday nights, but as of now, expect the “Entourage” series finale next summer.
I really can’t see a movie spin-off succeeding like Sex and the City has. And given how poorly received SATC2 was I would think that HBO would think twice before spinning off Entourage into a film.
Well to be fair, SATC 2 simply sucked for most and even then it still made around $300 million worldwide, so people are interested.
I dont know if Entourage will be a movie ‘franchise’ but I could definitely see one film happening. If it does well, like everything in Hollywood, expect another…and Ari making the deal ;D.
I don’t think an Entourage film is a good idea. Face it, the show is really starting to suck. For me, it jumped the shark at the end of the 5th season and since then. It never recovered. Now, it’s not that funny nor engaging to watch anymore.
I agree. The show was interesting when Vince and Eric were struggling with film projects and taking risks. And Ari was more interesting when he was directly involved with Vince’s career.
It’s turned into a soap opera now. I could care less about Ari’s wife and kids…
STARTING to suck?