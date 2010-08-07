HBO says ‘Entourage’ will end its series run next summer

08.07.10 8 years ago 5 Comments
Confirming speculation prompted by creator Doug Ellin, HBO executives said on Saturday (Aug. 7) that “Entourage” will “definitely” wrap its series run next summer.
HBO Programming President Michael Lombardo told reporters that “Entourage” will complete its seventh season as planned this fall. An additional shortened season — probably six episodes, Lombardo suggested — will air next summer.
That will be it for “Entourage” as a regular HBO television series, but it won’t necessarily be it for the stories coming from the “Entourage” universe. Execs acknowledged that Ellin wants to make an “Entourage” movie, though they said that it wouldn’t necessarily be an instant thing following up from the summer 2011 end to the series. 
Lombardo said that HBO is in “a long-term relationship” with Ellin and that he has already pitched the network on other possible series ideas. 
In its run, “Entourage” has been a regular Emmy player, picking up a slew of Outstanding Comedy Series nods, as well as three consecutive wins for co-star Jeremy Piven.
Obviously there’s ample time for the details in this story to change, especially since “Entourage” is still a solid performer for HBO on Sunday nights, but as of now, expect the “Entourage” series finale next summer.

TOPICS#HBO#Entourage
TAGSEntourageHBO

