HBO schedules ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Mildred Pierce’ premieres for spring

HBO has set specific premiere dates for two of its most anticipated Spring 2011 originals, slotting “Mildred Pierce” and “Game of Thrones” into its schedule.
“Mildred Pierce,” a miniseries adaptation of James M. Cain’s novel, will air its first night on March 27. Written and directed by Todd Haynes, this new “Mildred Pierce” — not a remake of the Joan Crawford Oscar-winning film — stars Kate Winslet, Guy Pearce and Evan Rachel Wood.
Even more anticipated, at least within some circles, “Game of Thrones” will roll out starting on April 17. The adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s epic fantasy series was executive produced by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and featured a cast of hundreds, including Sean Bean, Peter Dinklage and Emilia Clarke. 
Check out the first photos from “Mildred Pierce.”
And also check out 12 new “Game of Thrones” photos.

