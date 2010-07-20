HBO sets ‘Bored to Death,’ ‘Eastbound & Down’ premiere dates

#HBO #Eastbound & Down
07.20.10 8 years ago 3 Comments
HBO has set second-season premiere dates for the cult comedies “Bored to Death” and “Eastbound & Down.”
“Bored to Death” and “Eastbound & Down” will return on Sunday, Sept. 26, creating a 10 p.m. block of under-watched comedic acquired tastes.
“Bored to Death” stars Jason Schwartzman as a Brooklyn writer who moonlights as a private detective while getting derailed in his efforts to write a second novel. Ted Danson and Zach Galifianakis co-star in the comedy, which picked up an Emmy nomination for its main title design.
If it seems like a long time since “Eastbound & Down” was on the air, that’s probably because it’s been a long time since “Eastbound & Down” was on the air. The last new episode of the comedy, which features Danny McBride as a former major league baseball wild-man trying to make it back to The Show, aired back in March of 2009.

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#Eastbound & Down
TAGSBORED TO DEATHDANNY MCBRIDEEASTBOUND & DOWNHBOJASON SCHWARTZMANpremiere dates

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP