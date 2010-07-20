HBO sets ‘Bored to Death,’ ‘Eastbound & Down’ premiere dates

HBO has set second-season premiere dates for the cult comedies “Bored to Death” and “Eastbound & Down.”

“Bored to Death” and “Eastbound & Down” will return on Sunday, Sept. 26, creating a 10 p.m. block of under-watched comedic acquired tastes.

“Bored to Death” stars Jason Schwartzman as a Brooklyn writer who moonlights as a private detective while getting derailed in his efforts to write a second novel. Ted Danson and Zach Galifianakis co-star in the comedy, which picked up an Emmy nomination for its main title design.

If it seems like a long time since “Eastbound & Down” was on the air, that’s probably because it’s been a long time since “Eastbound & Down” was on the air. The last new episode of the comedy, which features Danny McBride as a former major league baseball wild-man trying to make it back to The Show, aired back in March of 2009.