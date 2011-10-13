HBO to develop series based on ‘The Kids Are All Right’

2010’s Oscar-nominated dramedy “The Kids Are All Right” is set to live again. An hour-long series based on the film is being developed at HBO.
The movie stars Annette Bening and Julianne Moore as a lesbian couple whose teen children (Josh Hutcherson and Mia Wasikowska) start a friendly relationship with their hitherto-unknown biological father/sperm donor (Mark Ruffalo). Problems ensue.
According to Deadline.com, the series would continue to explore the intertwining lives of the five lead characters, although it’s doubtful if any of the actors would reprise their roles.
The film’s co-writer and director, Lisa Cholodenko (“High Art,” “Laurel Canyon”), is set to write the pilot script and exec produce with the film”s producers, Jeffrey Levy-Hinte, Gary Gilbert and Celine Rattray.
“Kids” earned four Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Original Screenplay. Bening and Ruffalo received nominations in their respective acting categories.
Who would you want to see in the HBO version?
Worst idea ever? Probably, but it couldn’t be worse than the movie
It’s a damn great movie, and a series could be good if done right…
Could you explain how it’s a great movie? I thought none of the characters were defined beyond the scruffy douche, the crying wife, the the adulterous wife, and the kids. None of the relationships were properly explored, and none of them had a complete arc, etc. I couldn’t name a single thing worth seeing in that movie.
Can it be assumed that if the film focused on a heterosexual couple you might’ve found it worth your time? It’s entirely too difficult to imagine a family setting that differs from your own isn’t? I hope your ignorance really is bliss because it’s rather annoying to me.
I’m interested in this. After seeing the movie I said it felt like a first season of a TV show compressed in two hours.
I’m not sure if it will be any good without the original cast, but I’ll still check it out.