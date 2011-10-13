HBO to develop series based on ‘The Kids Are All Right’

2010’s Oscar-nominated dramedy “The Kids Are All Right” is set to live again. An hour-long series based on the film is being developed at HBO.

The movie stars Annette Bening and Julianne Moore as a lesbian couple whose teen children (Josh Hutcherson and Mia Wasikowska) start a friendly relationship with their hitherto-unknown biological father/sperm donor (Mark Ruffalo). Problems ensue.

According to Deadline.com , the series would continue to explore the intertwining lives of the five lead characters, although it’s doubtful if any of the actors would reprise their roles.

The film’s co-writer and director, Lisa Cholodenko (“High Art,” “Laurel Canyon”), is set to write the pilot script and exec produce with the film”s producers, Jeffrey Levy-Hinte, Gary Gilbert and Celine Rattray.

“Kids” earned four Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Original Screenplay. Bening and Ruffalo received nominations in their respective acting categories.



Who would you want to see in the HBO version?