HBO will bring ‘The Pee-wee Herman Show’ back to TV

HBO announced on Tuesday (Dec. 21) that the network will film Paul Reubens’ current Broadway show for the special “The Pee-ee Herman Show on Broadway.”

In its current incarnation, “The Pee-wee Herman Show” premiered at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Nov. 11, 2010 and will play through January 2. HBO will film the special immediately afterwards, to air at a yet-to-be-determined 2011 date.

Reubens’ 90-minute show brings back the beloved characters and boundary-breaking sensibility of the Emmy-winning TV series “Pee-wee’s Playhouse,” as well as the films “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” and “Big Top Pee-wee.”

“Before his hit series and movies, HBO introduced Paul Reubens’ Pee-wee Herman to a national audience in the ‘Young Comedians’ series, followed by the groundbreaking 1981 special,” states Nancy Geller, HBO’s SVP for original programming. “It”s thrilling to have Paul back on the network, and it will be a blast to return to Pee-wee”s Playhouse.”

Marty Callner, who directed Reubens’ 1981 “The Pee-wee Herman Show,” will return for the new HBO special, which of course stars Reubens as Pee-wee. Among the returning and new actors and characters are John Moody (Mailman Mike), Drew Powell (Bear), John Paragon (Jambi), Jesse Garcia (Sergio), Phil LaMarr (Cowboy Curtis), Lynne Marie Stewart (Miss Yvonne), Lance Roberts (King of Cartoons) and Josh Meyers (Firefighter).

Judd Apatow and Reubens have announced plans to develop a new Pee-wee film, though there’s no timetable for that project.

Check out HitFix’s Drew McWeeny interviewing Reubens/Pee-wee last December:

