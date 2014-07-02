HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ to film portions of season five in Spain

“Game of Thrones” is adding another filming location to its already sizable list. News comes from HBO today that a portion of the fifth season of the hit series will be filmed in the Province of Sevilla, Spain.

No specific locations within the province were announced at this time, but located in Andalucia in the south of Spain, one has to wonder if it will be the setting of the Kingdom of Dorne. Online speculation has in fact already suggested that the Alcázar of Sevilla will serve as the setting for the Water Gardens of Dorne, but again, the official press release does not confirm that. For those wondering, the Alcázar was at one time in its long history a royal palace and the Water Gardens are the home of House Martell, the rulers of Dorne.

The press release does state that the filming of season five is scheduled to begin later this month. Shooting will commence in Belfast.

The HBO series based on George R.R. Martin's books has proven immensely popular through its first four seasons. This most recent season finale drew 7.1 million viewers for its first airing and 9.3 million with additional airings on the same night.

Feel free to share your spoiler-free thoughts on the location below.