HBO's Joe Paterno film starring Al Pacino is on hold

“Happy Valley,” which would”ve reunited Pacino with “Scarface” director Brian de Palma,” has been in the works for nearly two years. It would”ve chronicled the life of the legendary Penn State football coach, whose tenure ended in a child molestation controversy. HBO says the project is on hold, but not dead: “We have not killed the project, so to say so inaccurate. We have suspended pre-production for a moment to deal with budget issues, but the project is still intact at HBO with the entire creative team as before.”

Report: Jim Carrey to host “SNL” sometime this fall

Carrey is expected to host to promote “Dumb and Dumber To,” which comes out Nov. 14, according to The Wrap. Carrey previously hosted in 1996 and 2011.