‘The Leftovers’: Spin the bottle gets a demented twist in riveting full-length promo

“The Leftovers” are going out of their freaking minds.

The first full-length trailer for HBO's intriguing new series has officially dropped, and in it you'll find a collection of some of the most disturbing imagery you're likely to see all day. From people jumping off buildings to violent showdowns (methinks those folks in white know something the rest of us don't) to underwater screaming to perhaps the most demented game of spin the bottle ever, there's something here to chill even the most desensitized among us. Or, okay, reasonably desensitized.

Based on the novel by Tom Perrotta, who co-created the series with “Lost” showrunner Damon Lindelof, “The Leftovers” chronicles a world gone mad following the disappearance of 2% of the world's population in a Rapture-like event. Starring Justin Theroux, Amy Brenneman, Christopher Eccleston, Liv Tyler, and Ann Dowd, the series premieres June 29 on HBO.

Check out the full trailer below, then let us know whether you'll be watching the show by voting in the poll below.