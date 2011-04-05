HBO’s ‘Too Big to Fail,’ starring William Hurt and Paul Giamatti, to debut May 23

#HBO
04.05.11 7 years ago

HBO Films has announced that “Too Big to Fail” will debut on May 23 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT).

Based on the Andrew Ross Sorkin book, the telefilm looks at the U.S. financial crisis of 2008, centering on former Treasury Secretary and ex-Goldman Sachs CEO Henry Paulson (William Hurt), as he walks the fine line between Wall Street and Washington. Paul Giamatti plays Federal Reserve chairman Bob Bernanke.

The ensemble cast includes such notable names as Edward Asner, Billy Crudup, Topher Grace, Cynthia Nixon, Bill Pullman, Tony Shalhoub, James Woods, and Dan Hedaya.

“Too Big to Fail” was adapted by Peter Gould, and directed by Curtis Hanson (“L.A. Confidential,” “8 Mile”), who also exec produced with Paula Weinstein and Jeffrey Levine.

