HBO’s ‘True Blood’ finale only muddles a muddled third season

After a frenzied penultimate episode characterized by poorly motivated character decisions, poorly hatched plotting, poorly staged revelations and cheaply discarded allegory, Sunday (Sept. 12) night’s “True Blood” leaves Alan Ball and company with an almost insurmountable task in next week’s third season finale. Somehow, the writers have one week to find a way to make us believe that this season wasn’t all a random assortment of things that happened over the course of a few days in Bon Temps, a random assortment of things with barely any connection to each other and with almost not through-lines uniting characters. And speaking of characters, the writers have only one week to service a broad swath of beloved returning and new faces, some of whom were perplexingly dropped from the storytelling this season without any rhyme or reason.
That’ll be a lot to pack into one episode, but there are talented people involved with “True Blood” and I’m sure they’ll pull it off.
Wait.
What?
*This* week’s episode was the third season finale of “True Blood”? This week’s episode was the last fans are going to see of “True Blood” for 9 months?
Screw that.
No. Really.
Screw that.
A finale is not six or seven cliffhangers that you hastily tossed together because it became clear that you weren’t telling any stories that you’d be capable of resolving in any marginally satisfactory way.
Oh, don’t get my wrong. I love a good cliffhanger. Heck, I love a good multitude of cliffhangers. That’s good serialized storytelling. But for all of the dozens of balls tossed into the air this season, Ball and company couldn’t set any of them to rest. And for all of the separation of characters this season and all of the disparate plotlines, they couldn’t bring any of them together in the end. None.
If a season of a TV show is like a chapter of a book, or like a book in a series, I’m really not sure it’s possibly to have done a worse job of contained, arced storytelling than “True Blood” did this season. Having characters come to abrupt and poorly motivated climactic decisions isn’t the same as plotting.
Let me take a step back from my utter annoyance.
Denis O’Hare was already a national treasure before he made his first appearance on “True Blood” this season. He’s got the theater pedigree to prove it.
Now, O’Hare deserves an Emmy nomination as well. His performance as Russell Edgington was a scenery chewing aria of operatic excess. He played the character for malevolent comedy and swooning romanticism and he was the embodiment of the kind of nutso excess that “True Blood” often aspires to, before settling for buckets of goo and frantic humping. Denis O’Hare is so good that he even maintained his dignity in the finale when he was coated in inches of faux cinders, made to look like a fang-y version of Jim Carrey’s old Fire Marshall Bill character.
Much respect to Denis O’Hare.
A little respect to Rutina Wesley.
Not a lot. But a little. And if you’ve read my thoughts on “True Blood” before, you know that even begrudging respect is difficult on my end. Tara is one of TV’s worst characters, basically a whipping girl for all manner of supernatural forces, a font of utterly empty attitude made into yet another portrait of female victimization. Tara’s a bad character and Wesley generally hasn’t played her well. But over the past couple episodes, Tara began to realize her place in the “True Blood” universe and Wesley played that recognition with a subtlety that far outstripped any of her histrionics earlier in the season. Leaving aside that most of the abuse Tara took this season was unnecessary and poorly integrated to the rest of the plot and that a delightfully hammy James Frain was wasted in a doubly-truncated subplot that played as little more than reheated Tennessee Williams, Wesley made her decision to hop in a car and depart Bon Temps seem plausible.
A tiny bit of respect to Anna Paquin.
Sookie had several moments this season where she looked to be growing a spine, but in the finale she was telling everybody off left and right. She also looked to be expressing a preference for Joe Manganiello’s Alcide over her two cold-blooded paramours, something every single person on my Twitter feed has been advocating for for months. I know it was traumatic for Sookie to discover that the whole basis of her relationship with Bill was build on a lie and a predatory mission from the Vampire Queen, but in this moment of possible self-actualization and empowerment, I wish Sookie hadn’t gone off to fairyland in a closing scene that looked like something out of a cheap TV version of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
If we fairies have offended, indeed.
Sookie’s initial reaction to learning she was part fairy was mockery, with the writers attempting to take audience backlash out at the knees. They then had four episodes to convince us that Sookie being a fairy wasn’t as lame as we initially feared. So far? No dice.
Faced with Alcide, Eric and Bill, Sookie doesn’t do a full “I choose me” at the end, but she does a “I choose silly fairy lights and a newly introduced beefcake fairy” in a climax that looked all too much like the maenad-y toga-wearing antics of Maryann last season.
Meh.
At least she didn’t reconcile with Bill. What a lamewad. What an irredeemable lamewad. The character had grown increasingly insufferable for several seasons, but on any show without a vampire-themed, destiny-defined romance, Bill’s behavior in tonight’s episode would have ended his chances to be a viable romantic prospect ever again. Instead, despite the ill-hatched plan to off Eric — Did Bill really think that enlisting an off-screen non-character (Eric’s assassin, whoever that was) to ensure the deaths of two major characters was a good idea? — and the revelation of his dealings with the Vampire Queen, Bill will still be broody and dreamy to a certain portion of the “True Blood” audience if he returns with proper remorse next year. That assume he’s going to survive the shoddy wire-work that saw Bill and the Vampire Queen getting ready to brawl in one of those myriad cliffhangers. Whatever.
I also say “Whatever” to Sam maybe shooting his deadbeat brother, but maybe not. Absolutely nothing good and nothing enlightening came from Sam meeting his family this season and if he decided to shoot Tommy? Well that’s fine. And was that supposed to be Sam tapping into the same rage as we saw in the flashbacks a couple episodes ago? That would have been more convincing if Sam hadn’t been all relaxed and repentant with everybody, especially Terry, played by the genuinely excellent Todd Lowe, one of many characters who never quite was on-screen enough this season.
[Don’t get me started on Deborah Ann Woll’s Jessica. Y’all know I love both Woll and this character. And I’m not the only one. Everybody loves Jessica. If you don’t? We really can’t be friends anymore. So how can you have a season that ends with an episode in which Jessica has exactly one scene, where after all of that nonsense about self-actualization and independence earlier in the season, she gets giddy over the chance to co-habitate with Hoyt and… that’s it. Hoyt situating Jessica in an environment of human domesticity as a way of combatting her uncontainable other-ness is amazingly retrograde and material for a totally different essay. It turns out that Jessica didn’t need to be trained in fighting. She didn’t need to learn how to quench her desire for human blood. All she actually needed was a house with “a tricked out hidey hole.” And there was Hoyt’s momma kicking up a gun and getting loaded for vampire in yet another cliffhanger that probably would have been better suited to a penultimate episode.]
What else?
The finale was just full of big moments that weren’t developed well enough for me to react with anything other than, “Yeah? So? Oh right. I guess I’ll have to be interested in that next year.”
So Lafayette’s boyfriend Jesus is a Brujo? A Manwich? Or a Manwitch? Or something?
Oh.
I liked Lafayette’s “Free to Be You and Me” response, “You’s a witch who’s a nurse who’s a dude.”
My dog is a plumber. So he must be a boy…
Wait. But so what? And wasn’t that something he might have mentioned at any number of previous points? Also, did “True Blood” really hire Afre Woodard as Lafayette’s mother and get so little use out of her? Sigh. Why must everybody — “Tres Rios,” “Memphis Beat,” “True Blood” — waste Alfre Woodard?
Witches are coming next year. We get that. But couldn’t better writers have found a way to integrate Lafayette and his Manwitch into any of the main storylines this year, perhaps? Apparently lot.
And speaking of poor plot integration? Jason Stackhouse dreams of becoming a cop and then throws away his dream of becoming a cop because he fell in love with a werepanther who he lets get abducted by her psychotic impregnator-to-be because she tells him that his responsibility is to raise the pool, malnourished, dispossessed children of Hot Shot.
Huh? There’s a difference between the latest incarnation of the “Jason Stackhouse finds his life’s purpose” meme and Jason Stackhouse arbitrarily taking on the Michael Caine role in “Cider House Rules” because a werepanther told him to. And that connects in what way, exactly, with the other primary actions of the season?
Good night, you princes of Hot Shot, you kings of the Bayou.
The “True Blood” finale was definitely about characters coming to realizations about themselves. Tara realized she was a victim and left. Sookie realized she was a victim and a fairy and left. Jason realized that he’s attracted to victims and adopted a crystal meth trailer park. Sam realized that the problem with trying to help victims is that sometimes they steal your stuff, so you might as well shoot them. And all of that had what, exactly, to do with illicit historical alliances between werewolves and vampires? Or with Godrick showing up in shimmery ghostly form to preach forgiveness? Or with any of the allegory that the show has become content to spoon out in conversations between Nan Flanagan and the Reverend Steve Newlin?
Sigh.
Does this column feel disjointed? It was that kind of season on “True Blood.” Plenty of blood was spilled, but the only coagulation was Talbot’s gooey remains, now flushed down a garbage disposal, along with much of my good faith.
But yes, Denis O’Hare was great this season, wasn’t he? And there was lots of nudity and viscera! So we can pretty much ignore everything else, right?
i 100% agree with this entire review of the season. basicaly the season began on a high note and i really thought it had promise when sookie was on her search for Bill. But after a few episodes the writers spent too much time on under-developed storylines about characters we dont care about (hoyt and summer? who is summer we dont even care about her) and not giving good storylines to characters we do care about (jessica and pam were both completely wasted this season and lafayettes storyline was pointless). overall i was so dissappointed by the second half of this season its a real shame.
“So we can pretty much ignore everything else, right?”
Right.
Alcide? Really? They haven’t even bothered to give him a personality beyond what he’s borring from Season 1-era Sam. Other than that, I agree that this episode (and much of the season) was lazily-written and shockingly bad. Sad, because Season 1 was genuinely funny, creative, sad, and friggin HOT.
Sorry, that should read *borrowing*. I’m obviously too incensed to type. :'(
This season has been extremely disjointed and disconnected. There has been some great moments, but it takes a while to get to them. Honestly, I’ve been tempted to fast forward to get to the Russell/Sookie/Eric/Bill scenes. The townsfolk of Bon Temps had no purpose this season. Their plot lines (besides Tara), was never connected to the main plot. There was too much excess this season, too many characters, and not enough going on. It was actually very bad writing at times. I’m okay with the TV Show being different than the book, but really? Why take out all of the good scenes from the book which would have made for great television and add in boring stuff like Jason missing his glory days? The writers need to step things up for next season, cut out some of the characters, connect the plots more, stop with the victimization of women, and stop replacing good storytelling with shocking social commentary just to make headlines. If it doesn’t service the story, don’t put it in. Also, bring back some of the humor. And lastly, stop with the Sam character assassination. It doesn’t make any sense. Honestly, most of this season didn’t make any sense. Hopefully, season 4 will be better or everyone will start losing interest really fast. Hopefully, Alan Ball is humble enough to see when his show has taken a wrong direction and decides to fix it.
Who out there has read the books and watched the series? I for one have not, but before I voice an opinion on the finale I was curious to hear the thoughts of someone who can compare the books to the series. It might have been too hard to logically fit everything from the third book into the third season?
So book 3, Club Dead is SUPER different from the show. Bill is working on a computer program that catalogues all vampires alive and tells Sookie that he will have to travel to Seattle, alone. Days later, a werewolf attacks Sookie at Merlotteâ€™s, but Bubba (who is actually Elvis but doesn’t remember and is mentally unstable), who has been sent by Eric to protect Sookie, kills the attacker before he can seriously hurt Sookie. Later that night, Eric, Pam and Chow inform Sookie that Bill has actually been in Mississippi because Lorena, Bill’s former lover (and maker, as you later find out), had summoned him. Eric tells Sookie that Bill had called saying he was shortly going to come back to Bon Temps, but did not tell Sookie, so he could arrange her future care before he saw her again. Eric also tells Sookie that the queen does not know about Billâ€™s disappearance and that Eric needs to produce Billâ€™s computer program by its due date without compromising his life and his job. Eric thinks Bill is still alive in Mississippi and believes that Lorena has betrayed and kidnapped Bill. Eric cannot interrogate humans and vampires that are under the protection of the vampire king of Mississippi, Russell Edgington, without starting a war. He asks Sookie if she is willing to go to Jackson and â€œpick the brainsâ€ among the kingâ€™s human employees and Sookie agrees to go.
Alcide Herveaux is sent by Eric the following day to take Sookie to Jackson and to help her circulate among the supernatural community. In Jackson, Sookie not only has to deal with the vampires of Mississippi, but she becomes entangled with a bounty hunting werewolf pack. In Sookieâ€™s first visit to a vampire bar called Club Dead she learns that Bill has been captured and that Russell Edgington might be involved. She personally meets Russell when a bar patron and bounty hunter werewolf named Jerry Falcon mangles her because Sookie rebuffs his sexual advances. On the same night, Sookie meets Debbie Pelt, Alcideâ€™s ex-girlfriend and a shapeshifter who is mean-spirited and jealous at seeing Alcide with another woman (despite Debbie being at the bar for her engagement party to another man). The next day, Sookie and Alcide find the dead body of Jerry Falcon stuffed in the closet. It is later discovered that Bubba had caught Jerry entering Alcideâ€™s home and killed him.
On the following night, Sookie, back at Club Dead, gets badly injured when Steve Newlin and another fanatic of The Fellowship of the Sun (the vampire-hating organization, introduced in Living Dead in Dallas) try to stake Betty Joe, Edgingtonâ€™s second in command. Sookie gets staked instead and she is quickly rushed to Edgingtonâ€™s mansion. Eric, disguising himself as Leif cause he doesn’t want Russel to know who he is, is there to help her as Alcide turns into a wolf to pursue the escaping Steve Newlin. After her wounds were treated by a vampire, Sookie and Eric make out and get really close to having sex only to be interrupted by Bubba. Bubba, who has been following Sookie from Bon Temps, informs them that Bill is being tortured in Edgingtonâ€™s pool house.
Sookie and Eric quickly formed a plan to be carried out in daylight while all of the vampires are sleeping and the Werewolf guards are inattentive due to being tired from their activities of the previous night (which was a full moon). Eric gives Sookie his blood to help her heal and for her to be able to move quickly. Sookie rescues Bill and kills Lorena in the process. Back in Alcideâ€™s parking garage, with Bill sleeping in the trunk of her car, Sookie is pushed into the trunk by Debbie Pelt. At dusk, Bill, who has been deprived of blood and sleep for several weeks, wakes up, feeds on Sookie, and then rapes her. His consciousness awakes partway through and he apologizes and withdraws from Sookie. After such a long day, Sookie asks Eric to drive her home, but her night is not over as they are attacked at a gas station on the road from Jackson to Bon Temps, and then she is severely hurt when she finds werewolves waiting for her in her own home. Eric and Bill kill them all. The novel ends with Sookie breaking up with Bill (mostly cause he lied to her, fed on her, raped her and slept with lorena numerous times) and then rescinding her invitation to her house to both Eric and Bill.
Since the novels revolve around Sookie, all the side plots in the show are non existent in the novels. Additionally the whole Bill scheming and letting Sookie get beaten up belong solely to the show. However, it is revealed in later books that Bill DID get sent to procure her by the queen and use ANY means necessary, including making her fall in love with him.
Hope this helps!
Nevermind I was typing that at the same time “losing interest” was so I hadn’t read their post
Brilliantly stated. Dennis O`Hare was fantastic and can’t wait to see more of him somewhere next season. But this truly was a very lame season 3. Let’s hope everybody redeems themselves with better developed characters and more scenes that make me think “I can’t frakkin believe they did that!”
I concur. Too many darn characters and subplots that are so disjointed they cannot be pulled together into one cohesive cliffhanger. We all know Russell will be back later in Season 4 – it has been all over the Internet. We all know that Season 4 will loosely follow Book 4 – probably for the first part of the season, and then Russell’s evil rise the second half. In between we will be stuck with Sam’s family (a total waste), and not enough Eric and Sookie, Jessica and Hoyt, Arlene and Terry – or any of the other characters that really deserve screen time. I have stopped watching the show live. I tape it and fast forward to the parts I want to see. I hope Season 4 has less characters and subplots to follow, and a better season finale. After the past four weeks of great episodes, waiting two weeks for this finale just sucks.
I have to agree. Alan Ball and everyone involved with this show has their work cut out for them next season. I still like the books, but this season was terribly lazy and if next season doesn’t show a remarkable improvement, I’m out. This season finale was terrible.
great review. I didn’t think there were going to be many that shared my opinion, but apparently i was wrong.
There were times i thought this season was the best for True blood and the season finale ended with a huge whimper.
Dennis O’hare was brilliant all season long and then we get a resolution that is pretty much… so what?
Every previous ending has felt like …. holy shit, did this really happen? This whole episode felt entirely predictable.
and then in the end we get sookie getting zapped to fairyland… “how lame is that?”
Dennis O’Hare was definitely the jewel of this season. He took a character that had no redeeming qualities and made him sympathetic in his madness. Franklin Mott was also wonderfully insane and a pleasure to watch. Pam and Eric should have their own show IMHO. Sookie started growing a backbone, too bad it was in the last episode. Beel (Bill) was as annoyingly pathetic as ever throughout. Tara was equally tiresome in her bug eyed, lip quivering pain in the ass-ness. I was continually annoyed with the casting choice for the Queen. Jason has become a pointless character to me that soaks up time that should be dedicated to Eric Northman. Hot Shot was portrayed horribly to those of us who have read the books. Calvin Norris was unrecognizable as written by Alan Ball and his team. Andy Bellefleur and his cousin Terry were woefully under-utilized this season. And don’t even get me started about what they’ve done to Sam and LaLa. The season finale was a total pisser. I could not have been more disappointed and the little afterword by Alan Ball seemed almost like a plea for the fans to still love True Blood after the crap he hastily cobbled together and called a season finale. Thank GOD there is a year until next season for me to recover and forgive the writers for taking my favorite show so far off course.
The casting choice and general portrayal of the Queen and her dumbass motives piss me off every time I see the bitch show up on screen. How the hell they could have fucked up that character so badly, I will never know. Also, the portrayal of Hotshot and it’s inhabitants (especially Calvin) is pathetic. I don’t understand why they’re screwing the books over so badly now. They did a great job with the first season, an okay job with second and this last season was just terrible. I figure this show has another season left in it to get it’s shit together and that’s it.
“A Manwich? Or a Manwitch”
…. well done.
So many characters yet not one water-skiied over a shark…
Whole heartedly agree. This in no way felt like a Season Finale. It was more like a mid season cliffhanger of Smallville in late November before the holiday break… Or the ‘mid season’ finale of a show on USA… with the other half coming out in three months instead of nine. They put a lot on their plate in the beginning and instead of just playing that out even more decompressed than they did, OR picking up the pace to resolve the initial plots earlier, they whole thing just turned in to a 13 episode tease for NEXT YEAR. Quite the fumble here. The Jason and Sam plots were particularly ridiculous and ‘time killers.’ What was the point of the subplot about the Quarterback on V? Nothing really. Where’s Sam been hiding this suddenly uncontrollable side before now? Did something draw it out? Was he just off the anger wagon? Who knows?
Stands up. Starts a slow clap. Great evisceration, Daniel. This season (and especially the finale) deserved it.
The part that has pretty much put the dagger in the show for me? Alan Ball’s little segment after the show where he excitedly talks about adding MORE characters to the cast. Um. NO.
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it! Charlaine Harris’s books are fine as they are. Sure, story lines need to be stretched because it’s a tv show. The best departure the writer’s made from the books was saving Lafayette. Oh yeah – Russell’s character was a joy to watch.
And I agree about the Queen – just awful!
im going to start calling this show, True Heroes
I get really annoyed with people who constantly whine that a show isn’t like the book series it’s based on. Key word here is “based”. If you want the book, go read the book.
If they used the book as a script you would all be whining that it’s too predictable. They’ve added quite a “World of Darkness” flair into it that I really enjoy.
That aside, I agree with this review completely. It’s a writing debacle of the highest caliber, causing it to stop relying on its story to draw in viewers and resort to risque magazine covers, large star-studded events, and over the top sexuality and gore (not that there’s anything wrong with either of those things in a well assembled story), as an attempt to draw and keep viewers.
Fail
It’s not ok to whine if you have read the books but all of you who haven’t read the books seems like it’s ok for you to do it? I get it thanks lol
You know whats funny to me is that most of the book readers enjoyed it although cliffhanger was quite weak, and now it’s those who haven’t read the books that are complaining.
I hope people realize that most of you are saying you enjoyed the previous 2 seasons best, and this one fell short. Just so you know, season 1 was almost identical to book 1, season 2 was very similar and season 3 strayed pretty far from the books and this is the season people are complaining about. So maybe straying TOO far is not the best idea, I agree with changing things up because it would become too predictable. The interesting part of the finale was Eric telling Sookie the truth about Bill(like the books) well except for the Rattrays part but just like the books Eric revealed Bill’s secret about procuring Sookie.
I do agree that the subplots did get a bit boring and I kept wanting them to get back to vamp business. The only interesting scenes were with Sookie/Eric/Bill/RE/Pam/Lorena, at times it seemed like they had the least amount of screen time. I hope next season they focus a lot more on Sookie/Bill/Eric/Pam.
I agree with this review whole-heartedly. As a fan of the first novel, and an even bigger fan of Seasons 1 & 2, I was so disappointed by S3! I blame Charlaine Harris for the third books and the writers for not being able to change enough to salvage the season. Yes, S3 is different from the book. But all the main themes are there in S3, and they are so poorly constructed because they are so in the book.
Agreed. Though I think I’d give Rutina Wesley a lot more love than you gave. I think she is second to O’Hare in performances this season. And I say that even though every move Nelsan Ellis makes as Lafayette is inspired and true.
The best thing that could happen to this show is Rutina Wesley getting hit by a bus. She’s a fucking awful actress and Tara is the anchor around this show’s neck.
At the begining of the finale they said “stay tuned for a message from creator Alan Ball at the end of the show”. Half way through the episode I honestly thought he was going to offer an apology for the 3rd season in general and the finale in particular.
I totally agree with this comment. Before the finale I was wondering how the hell were they going to fix all the disconnected plots in the last chapter. And they didn’t. It feels like nothing makes much sense, character decisions are arbitrary and could as well do totally different things. That means that both the plot nor their personalities are not strong. I am disappointed because Alan Ball’s characters in ‘6 feet under’ were some of the strongest I’ve seen in TV shows. Really don’t know if this mess can be fixed in yet another season.
I think there were interesting points and characters that were wasted, like Russell, Alcide, etc…and some others that were realy weak and confusing: Hot Shot, Sam’s family…..It’s a pity.
loved this review…rare bit of standout analysis online…thanks for summing up a lot of what i felt. and note: alfre woodard was also totally wasted on desperate housewives