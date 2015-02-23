Headcanon Accepted! Bard the Bowman and Thranduil are star-crossed Disney princesses

There are days when Tumblr produces something so delightful, you wonder how it took so long for anyone to think of it. Such is the case with Lady Pace and her delirious Hobbit/Disney Princess mash-ups.

Imagine Gandalf, not as a wizard but a fairy Godmother/cranky crustacean.

Imagine Bard the Bowman, not as slayer of the Dragon but a shy young man enthralled by the Party King.

Imagine Thranduil, not as an aloof monarch but as a man trying not to get into a May/December relationship.

Throw those together and you get this beautiful insanity!

And it doesn”t stop there, oh no! There is no end to what Disney love songs can be used to express the love of Thranduil and Bard the Bowman (Barduil).

• Can You Feel The Love Tonight? from “The Lion King”

• A Whole New World from “Aladdin”

• I Won”t Say I”m In Love from “Hercules

Now all we need is to find a way to get Lee Pace, Luke Evans, and Ian McKellan to reenact these storyboards.