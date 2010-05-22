Listen: Natasha Bedingfield wants to ‘Touch’ you on new track

It is turning into a Diva-delicious summer. In the past two weeks, we”ve gotten new tracks from Katy Perry, Robyn, Christina Aguilera and Kylie Minogue, all of which are certain to burn up the dance floors in coming weeks. Now add Natasha Bedingfield to the list.

Bedingfield has massive hits, like “Unwritten” and “Pocketful of Sunshine,” but she still doesn”t have the name and face recognition of most of the women listed above. That”s not really likely to change with “Touch.” Guess what”s also unlikely to change? The near ubiquity of her songs in commercials. Expect the chorus of this one to be blaring at you from every body lotion or feminine hygiene ad for the next several months.

She doesn”t get a lot of credit for it since she seems like such a straight arrow and she”s not in the tabloids all the time, but Bedingfield takes cool musical risks. Here, on this deep dance track, she”s singing in a fairly flat monotone that matches the completely mundane details about which she”s detailing, surrounded by layers of ambient dance beats. But the chorus amps up everything, “when we dance, when we laugh, when we touch.” And the next thing you know you”re twirling around your apartment, singing along. Maybe that”s just me.

Ultimately, the song is about how no interaction is random and we are all interlinked, whether we realize it is another matter.

Bedingfield is wrapping up her next album, which is slated for a fall release.

What do you think of Natasha’s new track? Is it a new summer anthem in the making?