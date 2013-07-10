Exclusive Listen: Hear a clip from Maria Bamford’s new album, ‘Ask Me About My New God’

07.10.13 5 years ago

Maria Bamford has one of the most distinctive voices in all of comedy… I mean, her content is unique, but I’m also literally talking about her voice. No one else sounds like that!

Maria has a new album, called “Ask Me About My New God,” that comes out on July 16th. Listen to a couple jokes right here, and practice your Bamford impression so you can prove me wrong about that no-one-sounding-like-her thing. Or, like, just enjoy the jokes without having to be vindictive at all. Whatever floats your boat, Mr. Nice Guy.

Ask Me About My New God

