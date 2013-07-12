Hear the voice of Idris Elba’s freedom fighter in the teaser trailer for ‘Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom’

At the risk of sounding crass, one has to wonder how Nelson Mandela’s current state of health will impact the upcoming film “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom,” starring Idris Elba as the South African revolutionary. Thankfully things seem to be looking better for him than they were a week ago.
Meanwhile, Elba takes flight today with his first big leading role in “Pacific Rim,” and The Weinstein Company has seized the opportunity to offer up a little tease of Justin Chadwick’s film to go along with it. It isn’t much. One helicopter shot of Mandela walking surrounded by children. It focuses more on Elba’s accent as the actor speaks a monologue over the scene.
I see that some journalists are finally getting around to the notion that the upcoming film awards season has a lot of minority representation and could be a major year for seeing African American and Latino actors recognized, from Octavia Spencer to Michael B. Jordan, Oscar Isaac to Oprah Winfrey to, indeed, Idris Elba and Naomie Harris as Mandela’s wife Winnie in this film. There’s a real opportunity, anyway. We’ll see if the Academy seizes it.
Check out the teaser trailer for “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” below.
I love that there’s a possibility for two actors from the Wire to be nominated for Best Actor. Jordan and Elba have been underappreciated for a long time.
Wow, they’re clearly banking on Elba’s performance and Mandela’s personal charisma to sell this movie, because there’s literally nothing to that trailer.
Of course, all of us *here* know that Idris Elba is an awesome actor and could well give a powerhouse performance here, but I wonder if your average joe American would see this trailer and just think: “Why should I care?”
It feels more to me like they wanted to scrape something together to have it int he “news” with Elba’s movie coming out this weekend.
@Kris Bingo!
I wonder if Oscar Isaac registers as a “minority” for most filmgoers.
Hey Kris, you seem pretty high on the awards hope for this film. Curious, what are you basing this on? You hearing any chatter for the film and performance?
Mostly just excitement from within. But something to keep in mind with TWC is their MO is to throw a lot at the wall and see what sticks. We’ll see what sticks from this year’s crop.
Still think Elba is completely wrong for this — not least in a physical sense.
I feel exactly the same way, I think actors like Ejiofor and Oyelowo would be more physically suited to play Mandela. Hell, I though Morgan Freeman was well-suited to play Mandela in the context he did.
Where was jeffrey Wright when they were casting this?
Alba is such a hunk of man. Mandela shouldn’t be like a sexy guy. But I think Mandela is supposed to be younger in this film.
Well, obviously. But age isn’t what I’m talking about.
