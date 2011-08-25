Heather Graham joins Rob Corddry in ‘Little In Common’ pilot

Heather Graham is joining Rob Corddry in the FOX comedy pilot “Little in Common.”
An earlier version of the pilot was already produced, but not picked up for series by FOX. In the new pilot, Graham will replace Paula Marshall (“Gary Unmarried”) in the role of Corddry’s wife, according to Deadline.com. The two play a married couple who move from California to Texas and find themselves surrounded by some kooky neighbors, including an eccentric single mother played by Alanna Ubach and a sports-obsessed couple played by Gabrielle Union and Kevin Hart.
“Little in Common” comes from creator Rob Thomas (“Veronica Mars,” “Party Down”).
Graham is primarily known for her film work (“Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me,” “Swingers”), but has appeared on the small screen in the short-lived ABC series “Emily’s Reasons Why Not” and “Scrubs.” On the big screen, Graham will soon be seen opposite James Franco in “Cherry,” and alongside Dennis Quaid and Zac Efron in “Heartland.”
Corddry, recently seen in “Hot Tub Time Machine,” co-stars on Adult Swim’s “Children’s Hospital.”
Rob Corddry and Heather Graham married? That will be a contender for most unbelievable married couple in sitcom history.
The show is called “Little in Common”, and since the lovely Paula Marshall played the wife in the version Fox passed on, something tells me the title might just refer to the couple themselves, and not just the neighbors.
most sitcoms have husbands batting way out of their league though.
I like Heather Graham, but don’t know that she’s an upgrade over Paula Marshall for a sitcom