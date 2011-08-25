Heather Graham joins Rob Corddry in ‘Little In Common’ pilot

Heather Graham is joining Rob Corddry in the FOX comedy pilot “Little in Common.”

An earlier version of the pilot was already produced, but not picked up for series by FOX. In the new pilot, Graham will replace Paula Marshall (“Gary Unmarried”) in the role of Corddry’s wife, according to Deadline.com. The two play a married couple who move from California to Texas and find themselves surrounded by some kooky neighbors, including an eccentric single mother played by Alanna Ubach and a sports-obsessed couple played by Gabrielle Union and Kevin Hart.

“Little in Common” comes from creator Rob Thomas (“Veronica Mars,” “Party Down”).

Graham is primarily known for her film work (“Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me,” “Swingers”), but has appeared on the small screen in the short-lived ABC series “Emily’s Reasons Why Not” and “Scrubs.” On the big screen, Graham will soon be seen opposite James Franco in “Cherry,” and alongside Dennis Quaid and Zac Efron in “Heartland.”

Corddry, recently seen in “Hot Tub Time Machine,” co-stars on Adult Swim’s “Children’s Hospital.”