Heidecker & Wood is the musical comedy duo of Tim Heidecker and Davin Wood. “Getaway Man” is their new video, and it’s meant to be reminiscent of the late-60s Laurel Canyon era of songwriting. But these lyrics are so, so much deeper, man.

And the video looks like it must have been very expensive. Just check out all that graphic work!

