Helen Mirren, Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman love killing folks in first ‘Red’ trailer

Wow.

Genuinely, this is one of those out-of-left-field surprises for me based on on the earlier work by director Robert Schwentke. His first big studio movie, “Flightplan,” was a slick-but-undistinguished riff on “Bunny Lake Is Missing” that was notable mainly for having Jodie Foster in it. More recently, he made the unintentionally creepy and unlikeable “The Time Traveler’s Wife.” Neither film inspired much passion in me, and if you’d asked me what sort of film he was most suited for, I wouldn’t have had an answer. I certainly wouldn’t have guessed “action/comedy.”

And yet, this trailer for “Red” looks like fun to me.

No… more than that. It looks sort of great. And it seems that people really like the source material, a Warren Ellis comic. I do not know the book at all, which is actually refreshing. When I look at the just-released trailer for the film, what I’m reacting to is how this looks as a movie, not as an adaptation.

And, like I said, the trailer for “Red” looks like a whole lot of fun to me.

I had to miss an opportunity earlier today to sit down with Helen Mirren to chat, and that really pained me. I’ve interviewed her before, and she is one of those people who can’t help but give you something good and real. She’s got a great ribald sense of humor, and seeing her play comedy is a welcome thing when the material is up to her abilities. And it always helps to have a fencing partner worth the effort, which appears to be the case with Bruce Willis. The introduction of Ol’ Dirty Morgan Freeman in the trailer was great, and the energy of the action is promising. The explanation of the title… great. The cast looks big, and there’s a number of people we barely see in this first trailer. Richard Dreyfuss? Karl Urban? Brian Cox?

But wait… why am I telling you about it? Check the trailer out for yourself:

See what I mean? That one is officially on the radar now, and I hope it lives up to its promise when “Red” arrives in theaters on October 15.

In the meantime, you can read a little bit about our own Katie Hasty’s time on-set.

