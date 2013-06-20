Helena Bonham Carter joins ‘Cinderella’ as the Fairy Godmother

06.20.13

Helena Bonham Carter is getting her magic wand ready.

The “Les Miserables” actress has signed on to play the Fairy Godmother in Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of “Cinderella” opposite Lily James (Cinderella), Cate Blanchett (the Wicked Stepmother) and Richard Madden (the prince). The film is being directed by Kenneth Branagh (“Thor”) from a script by Chris Weitz (“About a Boy”).

Bonham Carter will next be seen in Disney’s “The Lone Ranger” opposite Johnny Depp and Armie Hammer. The Gore Verbinski-directed film is slated to hit theaters on July 3.

Do you think Bonham Carter will make a good Fairy Godmother? Sound off in the comments.

