The ‘Hellboy’ Reboot With David Harbour Has Been Pushed To April 2019

09.26.18 1 hour ago

Release date changes are usually crummy omens — signs of production trouble, of studio heads losing faith, and thus of the audience losing their faith, too. But this one doesn’t sound bad; maybe it’s even good: The big Hellboy reboot has been bumped from January 11, 2019 to April 5, 2019, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

For one thing: Hey, it’s only three months! For another: That gets the picture out of the January dumping grounds to the more respectable month before the summer movie season begins in earnest. (Of course, we kind of live in the summer movie season year round these days, don’t we?) The date shimmying means it opens just one week after the Shazam!, the DCEU film about a teen boy who can turn into a superhero, but not like Spider-Man.

