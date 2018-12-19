Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ever since Stranger Things star David Harbour teased fans with a first look at his upcoming Hellboy remake, many have been left wondering what the new adaptation would look and sound like. From the film’s panel at the 2018 New York Comic Con to Harbour’s incessant teasing, we’ve heard everything to “monster movie” to “more violent” being used to describe the film. On Wednesday, Lionsgate finally answered Harbour and company’s teases with the first trailer for the new Hellboy — monsters, violence and all.

Plenty has already been said about how this take on the comic book character would be different from director Guillermo del Toro’s, but judging by the trailer, those differences are blatantly obvious. For starters, Harbour’s Hellboy is nowhere near as talkative as Ron Perlman’s. Plus, it seems the relationship between him and his adoptive human father, Professor Bruttenholm (previously played by the late John Hurt, here played by Ian McShane), is going to stand out. “You made me a damn weapon,” the titular anti-hero complains at one point. When Bruttenholm responds by saying he “just wanted to help you become the best you,” the trailer cuts to Hellboy loading his massive gun. “Some dads get their kids Legos,” he says right before blowing a man’s brains out with it.

Aside from these two, Hellboy also stars Milla Jovovich, Daniel Dae Kim and Sasha Lane. It’s currently slated for an April 12th release date, just before Avengers: Endgame explodes everything again.