Gallery: The 10 grossest parts of ‘Hemlock Grove’

There”s a lot wrong with the Netflix original series “Hemlock Grove.” Meandering plot lines and half-developed characters, confusing magic that”s never really explained, that thing writers always do where they stick in a bunch of fancy-sounding science words and expect the audience to believe this means Important Research is going on. (TV math: trim guy plus grey suit plus science words always equals Important Research.) But the thing creator Eli Roth definitely gets right is the blood and gore and visible vomit quotient. Here are the 10 most disgusting things to appear onscreen during the show”s 13 episodes. Spoilers and stuff.