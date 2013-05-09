Gallery: The 10 grossest parts of ‘Hemlock Grove’

#Horror #Netflix
05.09.13 5 years ago
There”s a lot wrong with the Netflix original series “Hemlock Grove.” Meandering plot lines and half-developed characters, confusing magic that”s never really explained, that thing writers always do where they stick in a bunch of fancy-sounding science words and expect the audience to believe this means Important Research is going on. (TV math: trim guy plus grey suit plus science words always equals Important Research.) But the thing creator Eli Roth definitely gets right is the blood and gore and visible vomit quotient. Here are the 10 most disgusting things to appear onscreen during the show”s 13 episodes. Spoilers and stuff.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Horror#Netflix
TAGSEli RothGALLERYHEMLOCK GROVEHorrorNETFLIX

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP