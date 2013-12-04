‘Her’ named best film of 2013 by National Board of Review

Make it a second film in as many days that I had pretty much figured out of the Academy’s likely grasp that has been given a big boost on the precursor circuit. After the New York Film Critics Circle named David O. Russell’s “American Hustle” the year’s best film yesterday, the New York-based National Board of Review has chimed in today by naming Spiike Jonze’s “Her” the top film of 2013. The group also gave Jonze the Best Director prize.
I figured “Her” as a favorite on the critics circuit as recently as Monday in an Oscar column that mostly figured Steve McQueen’s “12 Years a Slave” was set to be the dominant force in these precursor announcements. The usually more populist-leaning NBR going the way of Jonze and his film is slightly more surprising, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the Los Angeles critics spring for the film in a big way on Sunday, either.
But for now, the film has to be taken pretty seriously in the Best Picture race for those of us (guilty) who weren’t doing so, because the last NBR winner that failed to land a Best Picture nomination was “Quills” 13 years ago. Other winners that have missed a corresponding Best Picture nod at the Academy include “Gods and Monsters” and “Betrayal,” but it’s very, very rare. Warner Bros. must be doing cartwheels at the promise of landing two Best Picture spots.
Elsewhere the group passed acting honors to Bruce Dern and Will Forte for their work in “Nebraska,” as well as Emma Thompson (“Saving Mr. Banks”) and Octavia Spencer (“Fruitvale Station”). The notices are a nice boost for Forte and Spencer in particular, who could use a foothold like this.
“Inside Llewyn Davis” and “The Wolf of Wall Street” won screenplay honors, while “Fruitvale Station’s” Michael B. Jordan and “Blue is the Warmest Color’s” Adele Exarchopoulos received breakthrough acting awards. The only notice for Alfonso Cuarón’s “Gravity” outside of the group’s list of the best films of the year was a “Creative Innovation in Filmmaking” award, but as with “12 Years a Slave,” the early precursors going in different directions only takes the heat and pressure off the Oscar player.
Check out their list of superlatives below.
Best Film: “Her”
Best Director: Spike Jonze, “Her”
Best Actor: Bruce Dern, “Nebraska”
Best Actress: Emma Thompson, “Saving Mr. Banks”
Best Supporting Actor: Will Forte, “Nebraska”
Best Supporting Actress: Octavia Spencer, “Fruitvale Station”
Best Original Screenplay: Joel and Ethan Coen, “Inside Llewyn Davis”
Best Adapted Screenplay: Terence Winter, “The Wolf of Wall Street”
Best Animated Feature: “The Wind Rises”
Breakthrough Performance: Michael B. Jordan, “Fruitvale Station”
Breakthrough Performance: Adele Exarchopoulos, “Blue is the Warmest Color”
Best Directorial Debut: Ryan Coogler, “Fruitvale Station”
Best Foreign Language Film: “The Past”
Best Documentary: “Stories We Tell”
William K. Everson Film History Award: George Stevens, Jr.
Best Ensemble: “Prisoners”
Spotlight Award: Career Collaboration of Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio
NBR Freedom of Expression Award: “Wadjda”
Creative Innovation in Filmmaking Award: “Gravity”
Top Films (alphabetical)
“12 Years a Slave”
“Fruitvale Station”
“Gravity”
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
“Lone Survivor”
“Nebraska”
“Prisoners”
“Saving Mr. Banks”
“The Secret Life of Walter Mitty”
“The Wolf of Wall Street”
Top 5 Foreign Language Films (alphabetical)
“Beyond the Hills”
“Gloria”
“The Grandmaster”
“A Hijacking”
“The Hunt”
Top 5 Documentaries (alphabetical)
“20 Feet from Stardom”
“The Act of Killing”
“After Tiller”
“Casting By”
“The Square”
Top 10 Independent Films (alphabetical)
“Ain’t Them Bodies Saints”
“Dallas Buyers Club”
“In a World…”
“Mother of George”
“Much Ado About Nothing”
“Mud”
“The Place Beyond the Pines”
“Short Term 12”
“Sightseers”
“The Spectacular Now”
Kris – any insight on why Drinking Buddies seems to be striking out so consistently? Not one of the top 10 indies and blanked at the Spirits. It’s in my top five for the year, so I would have loved to see it get some love.
I wish I had some. It’s a fantastic movie.
Loved it too, Jake Johnson and Olivia Wilde share the best on-screen chemistry of the year, but that’s only a MTV award, sadly.
We were just talking about this! I’m really hoping for a Best Actress – Comedy nom for Wilde but not expecting it. It’ll probably be in my top 10 for the year too.
No American Hustle or Captain Phillips in the top 10… hmmm…
I’m much more surprised at Before Midnight missing out than Captain Phillips.
Also, two awards in a row for The Wind Rises… I still wouldn’t bet against Frozen all things considered, but who knows. We may have an actual race in this category after all.
Also: Yay. Gloria!
Also, why did I start those two paragraphs with the word “also”…
I would not at all be upset if the fight for best animated film was between Frozen and The Wind Rises. I agree that it most likely will end up going to Frozen by default, but having a little bit of a race makes it much more exciting.
It doesn’t surprise me that “The Wind Rises” is the critical favourite, but I think “Frozen” would still be strongly favoured with the Academy.
It’s pretty obvious that The Wind Rises is going to be the critical favorite and it’s most definitely a contender for the Oscar, but the win is most likely to come down to petty stuff like, which screener is Beyoncé most likely to watch with Blue Ivy?
Well, that of course would be Epic. She worked on it! ;)
Wonderful for Gloria, I hope the film gets the Oscar nomination.
And the second best of NBR was not top 10 for American Hustle, an overrated movie with overacted jennifer lawrence.
Kris- but doesn’t gravity need the
Heat and Pressure to lead it to a
Best Picture oscar win?
Not at all. I think you misunderstand what I mean by “pressure.” If Gravity or 12 years came out of the gate as “the one,” with big wins with precursors, they would immediately have the pressure of carrying that to a Best Pic win. Now they don’t. In the case of 12 Years, it’s a big help, and I never expected Gravity to be a precursor awards winner.
That said, I imagine some critics groups will spring for each down the road.
The force of
Attraction isn’t always
Known As Gravity
Off by a syllable. Well, I tried ;).
I see what you did there. And I like it. :)
If the season continues to play out along these lines, with both being frequent mentions among precursors but not standing out, while something like American Hustle or Her goes on to become the critical favorite, or dueling critical favorites, how does that change the conversation? I would imagine Her would settle in nicely as the artsy critical favorite that is rewarded with only nominations at the Oscars while 12 Years and Gravity fight for the big gold, but if something as mainstream (seeming, haven’t seen it yet) as American Hustle became the critical fave, doesn’t that make it as much a contender as 12 Years, which we expected to be that mainstream/critical crossover fave?
Before Midnight couldn’t crack either top ten? Sheesh.
I’m thinking Michael B Jordan (or even Oscar Isaac) could knock out McConaughey or Hanks if the passion for Fruitvale and Llewyn remains strong. Similar to last year’s passion for Amour and Beasts.
McConaughey won’t go anywhere out of the 5, but I think Hanks definitely could.
Although, Hanks is the best thing about Phillips, especially at the very, very end… I love Dern and I love Nebraska, but I don’t think he should actually be here, but it’s a nice career ode and so much of these nominations are more than just the work, of course.
I’m not betting on it, but If McConaughey were to be snubbed on Oscar morning, I feel like it could be explained. He’s only in the last 2 or so years become a respectable actor. Isn’t it possible not a lot of older members in the Academy have totally caught on where the critics have. I don’t see “Dallas Buyers Club” being a major awards play beyond him and Leto so I think it’s maybe a bit presumptuous to call him a shoe-in.
Michael B. Jordan has ZERO chances. Oscar Isaac’s are slightly bigger, but even so, the Academy hates younger actors, unless they’re unattractive like Jonah Hill, and even more for a movie whose buzz has essentially died down like FS.
The buzz for Jordan is picking up again. Nevertheless, I still think the sleeper pick for a Best Actor slot is Forest Whitaker, who’s beloved by SAG and the actor’s branch. Easy to imagine him sneaking in on industry goodwill despite a lackluster showing in the year-end critics awards.
And here I was thinking this would be a year without blatant category fraud. How on Earth is Forte even *remotely* supporting?
I’m missing some Out of the Furnace love here but otherwise digging most of these picks.
Good for Her! I hope this leads to a second director nomination for Jonze. His chances are looking much better after this award. It’s great to see so many different movies given their due. Let’s see what LA goes with.
Interesting that “The Wolf of Wall Street” claimed a prize this quickly.
I’m glad for Spencer getting the boost, since in terms of buzz she’s fallen behind Nyong’o (which I understand) and Oprah (which I don’t).
TWO Danish films among the five foreign language films chosen by NBR! That’s pretty great for such a small film industry! (says a proud Dane…)
One of the Acting winners from National Board of Review usually gets left off Oscar’s list, though some years are exceptions.
Leonardo DiCaprio & Ann Dowd last year, Tilda Swinton & Shailene Woodley the year before. And from previous years, Lesley Manville, Clint Eastwood, Catherine O’Hara and Gong Li.
Will Forte or Octavia Spencer seem most likely to repeat this trend, unless they start picking up more awards.
I love the spread of wealth so far this season.
Will Forte is really vulnerable, and Squibb could be, too. How many (deserving) actors have been overlooked from Payne’s films (Witherspoon, Broderick, Woodley, Giametti)?
Squibb will get in (could win). Forte won’t be there.
I was happy about the mention of Prisoners, Short Term 12, The Spectacular Now, The Past. Let’s face it, there were a lot of good movies in 2013 and at least NBR noted some that will probably be overlooked elsewhere. I think Her is a good choice but I still think Cuaron deserves a director award somewhere!
WHOOO HOOO for “Her”. My favorite film of the year, and genuinely surprised by the Pic/Director combo.
In my mind, it’s obvious “Her” is going to be nominated, horny old men from the Academy will love the idea of having phone sex with Scarlett Johansson, or any kind of sex really.
And that’s the reason I’m concerned that Jennifer Lawrence could win
“Concerned?” Have you seen the movie?
If Academy voters are so in thrall to Scarlett Johansson, why has she never been nominated?
Honestly, I know the demographic make-up of the Academy, but the “horny old men” talk is tired and insulting.
“Concerned” because Lawrence has won it before. Give it to someone else.
Still, have you seen the movie?
No, of course not. It hasn’t been released yet and I’m not in the industry. I’m just not a huge fan of multiple wins so close together.
I know it’s still very early in the season with only two critics bodies revealing their winners, but is it possible that everyone has been misreading the Oscar race, or at least overestimating some of the presumed frontrunners? I mean, “Her” and “American Hustle” weren’t really considered major contenders 3 days ago, and while it’s not like these awards make them the frontrunners or anything like that, it definitely puts them at the forefront of the conversation. I realize it’s totally possible that the “12 Years” and “Gravity” will still be the two movies competing for Best Picture once the guilds and all that start to announce their nominees, but I’m just asking if you think there’s even a slight chance that one or both of them isn’t as strong as we thought?
I have to say, though, that as of right now, I think the NYFCC’s love for “American Hustle” will be regarded as a fluke in the long run. We’ll see what happens, but for NBR to not even include it on their top 10 list seems suspicious.
My predictions for LAFCA:
Best Film- “Nebraska”
Best Director- Spike Jonze, “Her” (thus putting him in the thick of the race)
Best Actor- Bruce Dern, “Nebraska”
Best Actress- Adele Exarchopoulos, “Blue is the Warmest Color”
Best Supporting Actor- Will Forte, “Nebraska” (REALLY putting him in the race)
Best Supporting Actress- Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”
Best Screenplay- “Her”
@Kris – I have my reasons for consistently going to AwardsDaily, but one of (if not my #1) my reasons for always coming here too is your ability to stay outside the race as best you can. I was disappointed to see Her taken out of every category except Original Song a few weeks ago, especially since you told me you didn’t love the film, while I did. What impressed me is that you never once slight the film in this whole write up. You could have in any number of ways and most other pundits would have, but you treated it like news and saved your opinions for editorials. That really is to be commended and I just wanted you to know that it is appreciated.
Thanks man.
@Kris
I have my reasons for consistently going to AwardsDaily, but one of (if not my #1) my reasons for always coming here too is your ability to stay outside the race as best you can. I was disappointed to see Her taken out of every category except Original Song a few weeks ago, especially since you told me you didn’t love the film, while I did. What impressed me is that you never once slight the film in this whole write up. You could have in any number of ways and most other pundits would have, but you treated it like news and saved your opinions for editorials. That really is to be commended and I just wanted you to know that it is appreciated.
Now THIS is a good list. Sure, would have liked to have seen Captain Phillips and Before Midnight in there, but I can’t complain with any of their choices.