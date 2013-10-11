‘Hercules: The Legend Begins’ teases trailer debut from ‘Expendables 3’ set

(CBR) Although it may seem that way at times, Brett Ratner”s “Hercules: The Thracian War” isn”t the only upcoming film based on the Greek hero. Director Renny Harlin (“Die Hard 2,” “Cliffhanger”) also has one in the works called “Hercules: The Legend Begins,” with “Twilight’s” Kellan Lutz in the title role.

Lutz introduced a teaser from the set of “The Expendables 3” in advance of the trailer”s official premiere Saturday at New York Comic Con. As you can see below, the clip features a lot of running, leaping and sword-slashing.

Opening in March, “Hercules: The Legend Begins” also stars Scott Adkins, Gaia Weiss and Roxanne McKee.