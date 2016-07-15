Here are some new photos from ‘Wonder Woman’

#Wonder Woman
07.15.16 2 years ago

Wonder Woman isn't out until next summer – although it will have a panel at San Diego Comic Con next week – but Entertainment Weekly just premiered some photos from the film. Starring Gal Godot, these four photos give us a first look at the highly-anticipated movie.

The special Comic-Con-themed issue of Entertainment Weekly also has some inside information on the upcoming movie.  Wonder Woman hits theaters June 2, 2017.

Image Credit: Clay Enos

Image Credit: Clay Enos

Image Credit: Clay Enos

 

Image Credit: Clay Enos

