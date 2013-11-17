Here is a rundown of every sex act Lady Gaga and R. Kelly simulated on ‘SNL’

#Lady Gaga #SNL
11.17.13 5 years ago

Always the purveyors of good taste, pop superstars Lady Gaga and R. Kelly gave TV watchers an eyeful during last night’s “SNL,” with the duo simulating a variety of sex acts during a performance of Gaga’s butt-tastic new “Artpop” tune “Do What U Want.” In case you missed it, following is a helpful recap of every erotic maneuver the two employed during their sensual on-stage journey.

Over-the-Shoulder Sex Throw

Sensual Butt-Rub/Spank-Play

Around-the-Waist Crotch Slide

Heavy Fellatio

Extreme Sex Pushups

Suspended Congress

Reverse Wheelbarrow

