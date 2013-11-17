Here is a rundown of every sex act Lady Gaga and R. Kelly simulated on ‘SNL’

Always the purveyors of good taste, pop superstars Lady Gaga and R. Kelly gave TV watchers an eyeful during last night’s “SNL,” with the duo simulating a variety of sex acts during a performance of Gaga’s butt-tastic new “Artpop” tune “Do What U Want.” In case you missed it, following is a helpful recap of every erotic maneuver the two employed during their sensual on-stage journey.

Over-the-Shoulder Sex Throw

Sensual Butt-Rub/Spank-Play

Around-the-Waist Crotch Slide

Heavy Fellatio

Extreme Sex Pushups

Suspended Congress



Reverse Wheelbarrow

Follow RIOT on Twitter