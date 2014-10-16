Here is the ‘full’ Lorde parody song from ‘South Park’

“South Park” made fun of Lorde — or, rather, of Stan's dad Randy “playing” Lorde for a couple of episodes this season.

This has yielded the song, or rather a skeleton of a song, “Push” which one could also just call “Feeling Good On a Wednesday.”

As we previously reported, Lorde's heard said song, and can even manage a good impression of the “la la las.”

And now, you can hear said song in “full” glory.

While she is not credited, Sia sang on this puppy. I'd argue she sounds nothing like Lorde, nor does this sound like anything Lorde really does.

But, no matter. Enjoy.