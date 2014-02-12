Here is the ‘Star Wars’-Winter Olympics mashup you never knew you wanted

02.12.14 4 years ago

As if we needed more proof that the magic of “Star Wars” transcends international boundaries, a TV show in Denmark has created a mashup of the Battle of Hoth from the “Empire Strikes Back” and an Olympic event called mogul skiing, which sounds like what Jay Z might do during a weekend in Aspen.

