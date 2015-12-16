Here it is: the first official photo of the new ‘Ghostbusters’

12.16.15 3 years ago

Who you gonna call? If you're the people behind the new “Ghostbusters” movie, it's fansite Planet Ghostbusters, to send it the first official photo from the film so the fans would see it first. The fans, and also a bunch of men (or at least, it's been all men that I've seen) who commented on the photo's Facebook post with fresh demands to boycott the film and barf faces.

What do you think? Digging the art deco? The ectoplasm green hue? Kate McKinnon's “I'm so chill right now I won't even hold my weapon. Just leave it right here at my side” look? Where's the trailer already? 

