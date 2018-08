A real person — not Ryu, not Blanka, not even a Lightning Kick-equipped Chun-Li — broke down a car on national television using his fists and kicks.

Apparently it's something of a trend: Martial arts types attack a car, much the way the characters in “Street Fighter II” destroy a vehicle during a bonus stage of the game. Little-known fact: Beating up a car looks painful.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(via Kotaku)