A singer-songwriter named Jane Lui got a group of friends together (including Phil Yu, who blogs as Angry Asian Man), added a typewriter, some cardboard, and makeshift musical instruments, and came out with a delightfully weird cover of “Waterfalls” by TLC.

Also known as? The greatest song of all time that happens to be about HIV.

(via Jezebel)

