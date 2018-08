Fireworks are already a little terrifying. It's a loud-ass light show that rains gunpowder. Not un-frightening!

But this is scarier: In Italy, an entire trove of fireworks went off at once and sent an insane apocalyptic blaze into the sky. Turn down the volume a tad and look at this pyrotechnical mess. Yeesh.

(via Gawker)