Angelina Jolie has a message for everyone who's wondering why she won't be promoting “Unbroken” in the coming weeks: She's not spoiled, she just has chicken pox.

The Oscar winner opened up about her very scary varicella in a video posted to Universal's YouTube account. She's shrugging it off, but what a bizarre piece of YouTube minutia this is. It's Ang. In a bathroom. Telling us about her kindergartener virus.