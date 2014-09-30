Here’s Bette Davis Ripping Hollywood’s Gender Phobia in 1963

09.30.14

Bette Davis could always be counted on for her ferocious screen presence, her relentless vigor, and a damn good quote.

A few of my favorite Bette soundbites: “Gay Liberation? I ain't against it, it's just that there's nothing in it for me”; “A sure way to lose happiness, I found, is to want it at the expense of everything else”; and of course “I'm the nicest goddamn dame that ever lived.” Just a flawless movie star with is prepared to cut you up. Legend.

That's why it's no surprise to hear the two-time Oscar winner address Hollywood's gender phobias. Turns out we have — wait for it! — some of the same Hollywood lady issues today that we had in 1963. Christ. Listen to PBS' “Blank on Blank,” where awesome interviews are paired with cool animations. Bette takes time between puffs to educate us on why men have got to change.

(via Jezebel)

