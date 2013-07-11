Here’s how to find poetry in the ‘Canyons’ and ‘Lovelace’ trailers

#Lindsay Lohan
07.11.13 5 years ago

I was going to write something comparing the newly-released trailers for “The Canyons” and “Lovelace” — the former, as you may know, being the porno-themed movie Lindsay Lohan took after she lost her role in the latter porno-themed movie.

I probably would have written something about how “The Canyons” does the porn thing more authentically, as Lindsay’s co-star is real-life naked actor James Deen, which actually makes this a much more sensational role for the actress to take on. I also might have noted that it’s about time Lindsay Lohan teamed up with Bret Easton Ellis, who (obviously) wrote “The Canyons.”

But then I realized it would definitely be more worthwhile to take screen grabs of the text from the two trailers and rearrange them into a — if I do say so myself — totally poignant poem that basically says it all.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lindsay Lohan
TAGSLindsay LohanLOVELACEthe canyonsTRAILER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP