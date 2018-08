Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Let's take a moment to remember that there was a 1984 TV special called “Superstars and Their Moms” and that Carol Burnett hosted it with a full head of root beer-colored curls. Next, let's remember that Robin Williams and his mom are the cutest pair of kooks ever. She is hilarious, and she loves how hilarious her son is. She's the kind of mom who laughs, “Isn't he awful?” with the biggest grin on her face.

(Via Paper)