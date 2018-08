Before there was Gotham, there was before-er Gotham. And before that? And even BEFORE-ER-ER one. Almost as if humans must grow up instead of being spit wholly formed into society, like a modern day Athena.

The Warp Zone and special guest Jon Bailey – better known as the voice of Honest Trailers – invite you do spiral down the prequel hole. Back to the beginning of the beginning of the origin.