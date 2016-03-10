The red band trailer for ‘Popstar’ is cameo-riffic

#Andy Samberg
03.10.16 2 years ago

We've got the first trailer for Lonely Island's Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, and it's basically full of, well, other actual pop stars. (Also, it's a red band trailer, so there are swear words and lady parts, just in case you were thinking of watching this at work.)

Andy Samberg stars as Conner4Real, who appears to be a combination of Justins Timberlake and Bieber. We've got Sarah Silverman as his publicist, fellow Lonely Islanders Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer as his DJ and lyricist, Bill Hader as his roadie, and then a ton of cameos from the music world including Snoop Dogg, Seal, Pink, Simon Cowell, Adam Levine('s hologram), Carrie Underwood, and Usher.

Popstar comes to theaters on June 3, 2016.

