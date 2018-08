Second City has been regularly releasing old videos of notable alums, and this clip is just as good as Chris Farley's pre-“SNL” triumph.

It's Mike Myers unleashing a Scottish take on the French language back in 1986 at Toronto's SC club. This is 15 years before “Shrek” came to theaters and dazzled us with his brogue. Watch Myers kill in this quick moment with the crowd.

(Via Splitsider)