Watch: Here’s your chance to finally see a bunch of Disney princesses explode

A fellow by the name of Simone Rovellini has taken it upon himself to go out and ruin your childhood for you! Which is probably for the best, because now that you’ve suffered heartbreak, are being crushed by student loans, have realized that you don’t actually want to eat ice cream for dinner even though you technically can, you might as well see a bunch of Disney princesses get their heads blown off by the sheer force of their own optimism.

I mean, your childhood was over the moment Bambi’s mom died anyway.