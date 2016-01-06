Here’s your first look at new Netflix series ‘The Crown’ and ‘The Get Down’

#Netflix
01.06.16 3 years ago

Netflix dropped teasers for two of its upcoming series at CES this morning. The first, “The Crown,” is about the early days of Queen Elizabeth II's reign. Matt Smith, best known on these shores for “Doctor Who,” plays Prince Philip, John Lithgow makes for a surprisingly convincing Winston Churchill, and Claire Foy (“Wolf Hall”) is the Queen. It'll premiere sometime this year.

“The Get Down,” created by Baz Luhrmann and Shawn Ryan, is about New York City in the late 70s, and will, like most things Luhrmann, be full of music. Giancarlo Esposito and Jimmy Smits star. Like “The Crown,” it'll premiere at an unknown date this year.

