‘Heroes Reborn:’ Jack Coleman to return as Noah Bennet in NBC’s upcoming reboot

The Man in the Horn-Rimmed Glasses is back.

Jack Coleman, an original cast member on NBC's “Heroes,” is set to return as Noah Bennet a.k.a. HRG in the network's forthcoming reboot “Heroes Reborn,” according to Deadline. The actor is the first of the show's stars to sign on for the 13-episode miniseries, though other cast members are also expected to return.

On the original series HRG was an agent with the shadowy organization known as the Company as well as the father of Claire Bennet (Hayden Panettiere). Originally a recurring player, the character proved popular with viewers and Coleman was promoted to series regular halfway through Season 1.

First announced back in February to more than a little head-scratching among the online community, “Heroes Reborn” (which will see “Heroes” creator Tim Kring also returning) is being conceived as a standalone story, though no further details on the plot are forthcoming.

“Heroes” became an instant breakout hit following its debut in 2006 but withered in later seasons as viewers and critics became frustrated with the show's creative direction. It was finally canceled in 2010 after a steady ratings decline that saw the series losing over half of its viewership from Season 1.

Will you be watching “Heroes Reborn”? Vote in the poll below to let us know.