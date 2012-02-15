‘Heroes’ star becomes a new FOX ‘Asset’

Ali Larter is ready to return to TV, signing on for the lead role in FOX’s action-drama pilot “The Asset.”
According to EW.com, “The Asset” focuses on the CIA offices in New York City, with Larter playing agent Anna King.
“The Asset” was written by “The Sarah Connor Chronicles” scribe Josh Friedman and will be directed by “Limitless” helmer Neil Burger.
Since her run as Niki (and sometimes Jessica) Sanders on “Heroes,” Larter’s only credits have been “Resident Evil: Afterlife” and motherhood. Her additional credits include “Obsessed,” “Varsity Blues” and “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.”
Where are all the other Heroes cast? They’ve almost all gone underground.
Yeah, whatever happened to that Zachary Quinto guy? /sarcasm
Jack Coleman (HRG) has recurring gust star roles on The Office and Vampire Diaries.
Hayden Panettiere (Claire) has been in a couple of theatrical and TV movies, including Scream 4.
Milo Ventimiglia (Peter Petrelli) voices Logan in the Wolverine animated TV series.
Masi Oka (Hiro) is a cast member of Hawaii 5-0.
Adrian Pasdar (Nathan) voices Tony Stark in the Iron Man and Ultimate Spider-Man animated TV series.
Zachary Quinto (Sylar), of course, plays Spock in the new Star Trek films.
All the other cast members seem to keep busy by appearing in various television and film roles.
Sounds like Covert Affairs. Which itself has a Heroes cast member on it… but I’ll watch for Ali, unless they kill her off and make her play her twin sister.