‘Heroes’ star becomes a new FOX ‘Asset’

02.15.12 6 years ago 4 Comments
Ali Larter is ready to return to TV, signing on for the lead role in FOX’s action-drama pilot “The Asset.” 
According to EW.com, “The Asset” focuses on the CIA offices in New York City, with Larter playing agent Anna King. 
“The Asset” was written by “The Sarah Connor Chronicles” scribe Josh Friedman and will be directed by “Limitless” helmer Neil Burger.
Since her run as Niki (and sometimes Jessica) Sanders on “Heroes,” Larter’s only credits have been “Resident Evil: Afterlife” and motherhood. Her additional credits include “Obsessed,” “Varsity Blues” and “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.”

TAGSALI LARTERFoxPILOT SEASONpilotsThe Asset

