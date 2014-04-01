Heroes vs. Villains Final Four: Walter White, Batman, The Joker and Xena

The final four are here and HitFix's inaugural Heroes vs. Villains tournament will soon crown a champion.

In the Heroes bracket, he may have just turned 75, but he doesn't look a day over 30, the Dark Knight himself, Batman represents the movie heroes. The Caped Crusader made the semi-final by beating Katniss Everdeen by a miniscule 165 votes. And, no, that's not a misprint. Batman will face off against the winner of the TV heroes bracket, Xena. The Warrior Princess has taken down Wonder Woman, Jack Bauer, Doctor Who and, finally, Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Can the World's Greatest Detective survive the onslaught of Xena's online fan base? We're not making any bets in either case.

In the Villains bracket, he may have just gone off the air, but “Breaking Bad's” Walter White had no problem defeating Tony Soprano. White will face Batman's greatest foe, The Joker. The homicidal killer is just a mere mortal, but he was still able to defeat Lord Voldemort. Who wins this time around? Another tough call.

Again your final four:

Batman vs. Xena

Walter White vs. The Joker

Let your voice be heard. Do you want to make sure Batman makes it to the finals? Will you shudder if Walter White loses to the Joker?

Click here to vote now.

Polls will close Thursday, April 3 at 9 PM PST.