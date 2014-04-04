Heroes vs. Villains finals: Walter White vs. Xena

After five rounds, over 1.2 million votes and head scratching upsets, it comes down to this: Xena vs. Walter White.

Yes, the finals of HitFix's inaugural Heroes vs. Villains tournament is here with one expected villain and a Cinderella of a hero facing off.

The no. 1 seed in the TV Villains bracket, Walter White was always considered a frontrunner for the final four. He faced the iconic Batman villain the Joker in the semis in a very close contest that was decided by exactly 300 votes.

Xena, on the other hand, was the 11th seed in the TV Heroes bracket and took down one major challenger after another. Wonder Woman, Jack Bauer, Doctor Who, Xena and, finally, Batman himself all fell to the Warrior Princess. A heroine who hasn't been on TV since 2001, but whose fans have been using every means necessary to convince Universal Studios to bring her back. Either on the big screen or in a new TV series.

Who will win? At this point, it's tough to count Xena out, but Walter White is no slouch and if HitFix readers are anything they are huge fans of “Breaking Bad.”

Voting ends on Monday, April 7 at 12 Noon PDT.