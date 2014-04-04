Heroes vs. Villains finals: Walter White vs. Xena

After five rounds, over 1.2 million votes and head scratching upsets, it comes down to this: Xena vs. Walter White.
Yes, the finals of HitFix's inaugural Heroes vs. Villains tournament is here with one expected villain and a Cinderella of a hero facing off.
The no. 1 seed in the TV Villains bracket, Walter White was always considered a frontrunner for the final four. He faced the iconic Batman villain the Joker in the semis in a very close contest that was decided by exactly 300 votes.
Xena, on the other hand, was the 11th seed in the TV Heroes bracket and took down one major challenger after another. Wonder Woman, Jack Bauer, Doctor Who, Xena and, finally, Batman himself all fell to the Warrior Princess. A heroine who hasn't been on TV since 2001, but whose fans have been using every means necessary to convince Universal Studios to bring her back. Either on the big screen or in a new TV series.
Who will win? At this point, it's tough to count Xena out, but Walter White is no slouch and if HitFix readers are anything they are huge fans of “Breaking Bad.”
VOTE NOW
Voting ends on Monday, April 7 at 12 Noon PDT.
Xena for the win! BATTLE ON, XENITES!
Okay, what Xena fan site has been sending people over to HitFix for the past several weeks?
All of them~
What the hell? Is there really that much hate towards Xenites? Yes the show is old, but it sure as hell has the most dedicated fan base you will ever meet. It’s not just a show, it’s a belief system. So no, nothing was fixed. We voted fair and square
Xena Movie Campaign over on Facebook! Come and check us out! [www.facebook.com]
Take that, comics nerds!
This is… … …strange. It’s not like Lucy Lawless is a hot commodity these days. Just reppin’ over on Parks!
But she has the most loyal fans! ’cause she’s AWESOME!
It’s definitely odd and not the way I voted.
I will give props to the organization of Xena fans, though, and it’s nice to know that there’s still love for her out there (always liked the show and what it represented, though I never grew to love it).
Excuse me but Lucy has not stop working since Xena ended. And how do you define a hot commodity, a bunch of idiots who sit in front of the tube cheering on jerks and sluts with no talent. If you don’t think that Lucy is Hot in all areas of show business, then you obviously don’t know the first thing about talent. End of story.
^ Haha, Jesus calm down.
Lucy Lawless is a GODESS!!!!! She is awesome on screen, on stage, and in person.
Xena wasn’t just Lucy, although she was a big part of it’s success. She’s a force to be reckoned with, she oozes charm, wit, intelligence, humor, and of course, beauty. A hot commodity is not solely based on those who are fameho’s in the tabloids.
Lucy was so popular in Spartacus that when they tried to kill her off at the end of S1, the fans went wild and the show responded by bringing her back for more seasons. She just got through playing Roxie in the play ‘Chicago’ in NZ, so poular that their run was extended 3 times with sold-out shows. Xena has maintained their own fan con for 19 years. It’s not just Lucy, so many people who got their start on Xena have gone on to great things – Karl Urban, Manu Bennett, Zoe Bell just to mention a few. Then there’s Rob Tapert and Sam Raimi who produced Xena, Hercules, Legend of the Seeker, and Spartacus. Xena had great writers who are also supportive of a movie. Xena isn’t just Lucy, it’s the full package that made it so successful. Fans are nuts about Buffy, yet Xena came before Buffy. Even Joss Whedon acknowledges what an impact Xena had on his early foundations of writing for tv.
This final showdown of course makes the entire exercise a useless gesture, no matter what data it contains! What a sad, sad, waste. Xena in the championship round? Seriously? I’d scrap the whole thing for this year Hitfix, put in tighter, more strigent guidelines, so that this will NEVER happen again! What started out as a cool/fun idea, has been turned into a complete joke!
Ha ha suck it up poor looser.
Why is it a waste? Because the person you wanted didn’t get to the final round? Calm down and get over it.
yea u mad
What a cry baby, sore loser, go back to your mama LOL!!
This isn’t me being a poor loser! This is me expressing a very strong opinion! My problem with Xena (and Walter White for that matter) is, in the history of film and television, neither character have the rich history that the others in the list do! They are very much loved by a vocal and devoted (but small in the grand scheme of things) group of fans! These fans got wind of this poll, and clearly spread the word and monopolized it! In the spirit of a game like this, I have a problem with that! If you line up 10 people randomly off the street and asked them who Batman is, I’d argue that 80% of them (if not higher) would know who he is! You telling me the same could be said for Xena? THAT is why I have a problem with it! I might add, I’m a fan of the show, and Lucy Lawless is a fine actress, but the greatest hero in cinema/TV history? Give me a break!!
Then those fans should mobilize and show up for contests like this. You know why they don’t? Because they have NO MOTIVATION to do so. They get to see countless movies for their action heroes. Fandoms that have to fight for things know what it’s like to have take part online polls and everyting else just to get attention for their cause. I’d say that makes us plenty worthy. All fandoms had every opportunity to do the same.
The greatest hero thing is a matter of opinion, because it’s a new day and a new time. Those heroes you are talking about have played out, and those times had been monopolized by mostly men. and Depending on what generation you ask today, you will see that Xena has a larger following than you think, from 3 yrs old and up.
As a Xenite,,ty for the opportunity to fight these battles HitFix…
Battle on Xenitessssss :D
This just shows how far removed the writers of this site are from reality. I would be firing some people to hire those that have a better understanding of entertainment fan bases. Xena may of ended awhile ago, but the fan base is huge and has steadily grown with its addition to Netflix. Prime example is that xena cons are being added not decreased. Not expecting this outcome really reflects hitfix’s poor understanding of the entertainment world!
I gotta agree with you on that one. When I first saw the characters and their seed number I assumed that they were randomly assigned because they by no way reflect the true nature of the characters. I’m floored to find out they thought that was an accurate ranking system!!!! They must be living in a box.
This poll has felt set up from day one. is there REALLY that much love for xena. And when I checked, Joker was ahead of Walter by a substantial amount. Guess there was a last minute upset
Why would it be set up for Xena to win??? I don’t think this site has even mention Xena. This is just for fun. Are toy REALLY that upset that Xena is here?? Hmmm I wonder why…….
People get over it. If your person didn’t win, stand down with some dignity instead of crying like a pussy about the poll being fixed,. You Fking lost, get a life.
Well you obviously know the Lisa. Say it. Don’t be coy
And my main suspicion for a rigged poll was that joker was beating Walter but a significant margin. Then all of a sudden Walter wins
Xena Movie Campaign has been posting about this poll. We have over 90,000 followers and our goal is to show that Xena is popular enough to deserve a movie! Check us out on Facebook!
Yes, Rick. There really is. Just like there is for Buffy and other beloved shows. My god man, how many Batman movies can society have? While not ONE live-action movie for Xena, which became a #1 rated show, beating Star Trek out of that long-running position. There’s over 20k search results on Google just from Lucy Lawless mentioning that she would still be willing to reprise Xena for a movie. Xena isn’t some no-name show or character. It has a worldwide fanbase that is tired of being ignored by the studio (Universal) that made so much money off of it and fans when it was convenient for them, yet now continues to try to shelve it. All because they’re afraid someone else might get a little share of the rights. I can guarantee, if that situation existed over a male franchise, it would’ve been settled long ago. That’s the only reason that has kept Xena from being brought back.
How dare a show from the 90s still have a fan base, right? Xena did a lot of revolutionary stuff back in the day. Those older fans are still around, and the fanbase has only grown, especially after they added the show to Netflix. In this poll she beat out two other huge feminist icons (Wonder Woman and Buffy) and she is representing all of those ideals held as well. The ones voting for her don’t just see a character, they see their beliefs and childhood and values, encouraging every single person in the Xenite community to vote.
Just fyi, last year Xena won Half-Price Books’ Tournament of Heroes poll; and her sidekick is winning their Sidekick tourney this year. It’s not nearly as obscure of a victory as you might think
BOOM! Amen, Cae!! :)
SING IT XENITE! MAY THE CHAKRAM BE WITH YOU!
ok…this started out all in fun…I have to say this…as a XENITE who learned the lessens of respect, acceptance, tolerance and love…all those making negative comments out to be ashamed of themselves…xena has a huge following almost 20 years later for a reason…please refrain from making such nasty comments, especially if you’re a XENITE like me…thank you
Wait…
Wha?!!
Xena BEAT Xena?!!
WTH was that about???
Hahahaha…
The female hero must win in the end. That’s what I live by.
Xenites don’t want a reboot… We want Lucy Lawless and Renee O’Connor to reprise their roles for a movie! Or in a new series passing the mantle on to the next generation maybe!
See, this is part of the problem. Society thinks women over 30 should be recast, while male actors or all ages get to continue reprising and starring in action roles. People, don’t fall victim to Hollywood’s false pretense of devaluing actresses! These women look fantastic and deserve the same opportunities.
And we don’t want a reboot. Save that for later. We want a Xena movie WITH Lucy Lawless & Renee O’Connor reprising their roles. They’re fit, look fantastic, have incredible acting range and are by far more talented than the majority of these male actors who are starring in action movies. Men have no age limit to star in movies, but we let Hwood condition society to recast women? what is wrong with us?! Lucy is youger than Robert Downey, Johnny Depp, Brad Pitt, Russell Crowe, Liam Neeson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sly Stallone, Anthony Hopkins (76yo and doing an action role in the Noah movie), Harrison Ford, and Denzel Washington to name just a handful. It’s time for female action heroes to transcend their success from tv to the big screen! Not just teen genre female flicks, but the female heroes who paved that way for them. XenaMovieNow If you’d like to see a Xena movie, please sign the Xena Movie Petition – [www.gopetition.com]
Everything you said is so true. I so freaking hate it when I hear them say how women are too old, when men twice their age get to go out here and continue to revive their roles. it’s just plain sexism, and we will make them get over it. :-) To a strong Xenite Nation!!
I dont get why people are angry about Xena being in the final. From what I’ve seen of the other characters, she deserves it. She beat them, fair and square. I think it’s incredible that our fanbase is still going so strong after all these years. And Xena is an amazing hero. She has qualities which I’m sure not many of the others will have. Yes, they are all great heroes too, I don’t mean to put them down, it’s just that this shows that she is still incredibly loved, and that she still has a devoted following. What’s so bad about that? I think people are afraid that she is going to win the whole competition. And I’m sure she will, Xena is a loved hero, and though Breaking Bad is popular now, I don’t think their fanbase will be able to beat ours. I just can’t imagine people having as much love or dedication for that character as Xenites have for Xena. Xena inspired so many people, and as a lot of you have said, she is one of the few celebrated female heroes. I am glad that she has beaten all of the other stereotypical heroes, mostly Batman etc. because it just bursts open the stereotypes. Yes, Batman is incredibly popular, but I think it is a real eye opener for everyone that Xenites are still probably the most active fanbase in the circumstances. We are still going strong even after there has been NO new material of any kind since like 2001. So, why do people still think she doesn’t deserve it? She is definitely the best, strongest, most selfless hero I have ever seen. I could list so many things she has done, but I feel this post is long enough.
BATTLE ON GUYS!
I dont get why people are angry about Xena being in the final. From what I’ve seen of the other characters, she deserves it. She beat them, fair and square. I think it’s incredible that our fanbase is still going so strong after all these years. And Xena is an amazing hero. She has qualities which I’m sure not many of the others will have. Yes, they are all great heroes too, I don’t mean to put them down, it’s just that this shows that she is still incredibly loved, and that she still has a devoted following. What’s so bad about that? I think people are afraid that she is going to win the whole competition. And I’m sure she will, Xena is a loved hero, and though Breaking Bad is popular now, I don’t think their fanbase will be able to beat ours. I just can’t imagine people having as much love or dedication for that character as Xenites have for Xena. Xena inspired so many people, and as a lot of you have said, she is one of the few celebrated female heroes. I am glad that she has beaten all of the other stereotypical heroes, mostly Batman etc. because it just bursts open the stereotypes. Yes, Batman is incredibly popular, but I think it is a real eye opener for everyone that Xenites are still probably the most active fanbase in the circumstances. We are still going strong even after there has been NO new material of any kind since like 2001. So, why do people still think she doesn’t deserve it? She is definitely the best, strongest, most selfless hero I have ever seen. I could list so many things she has done, but I feel this post is long enough.
BATTLE ON GUYS!
Say and do whatever you want. I love Xena and I love being a Xenite. End of the story :)
Xena of course!!!!!!!!!!!!!
xenites we have never let xena and gabrielle down yet so lets not start. let the battle commence. come on all you xenites. nothing can stop us
Good!
Good!!!!!!!!!!!!