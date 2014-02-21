Heroes vs. Villains: What would you call Snake Plissken?

The NCAA basketball tournaments are less than a month away. Because it’s obviously never been done before, HitFix is going to host its own tournament, but this battle won’t take place between teams on Tobacco Road. We’ve got something more exciting in mind. In our competition, the greatest Heroes from the worlds of television and movies will face off versus the greatest Villains.
The committee is currently mulling over the brackets, but we need your help. There are six characters who some would consider anti-heroes, but we know then need to part of the battle royale. Do they fall in the Heroes bracket or the Villains bracket?
You decide. You have 48 hours. Choose wisely.
Halloween, 1981. Chattanooga, Tennessee.
An eleven-year-old kid spent weeks putting together a meticulously detailed costume with an eyepatch, guns, sleeveless shirt, and a leather jacket, and headed out with three of his friends to make the house-to-house rounds in a suburban neighborhood called Mountain Shadows. He was thrilled to be dressed as Snake Plissken, the main character in John Carpenter’s “Escape From New York,” and thrilled to see people’s reactions to the costume.
Every house he went to, the conversation went like this.
“Trick or treat!”
“Oh, wow, look at you guys. Who are you supposed to be? Are you Indiana Jones?”
“No. I’m Snake Plissken.”
“Who’s that?”
“He’s from ‘Escape From New York.'”
“What’s that?”
“It’s a movie about a guy who has to rescue the President’s daughter from Manhattan, which has been turned into a prison.”
“Really? Because with that jacket on, you look like Indiana Jones.”
By the 20th house of the evening, the eyepatch was gone and a quick trip home to pick up a bullwhip resulted in a modified costume and one seriously irritated eleven-year-old version of me. I was enormously frustrated that none of the adults in my neighborhood seemed to know who Snake Plissken was. This was one of those early moments when I realized that I wasn’t on the same page as everyone else, and that maybe my taste didn’t exactly mesh with the mainstream.
Over time, though, Snake Plissken has become an icon, and while the sequel, “Escape From LA” was an exercise in frustration for writer/director John Carpenter, it still featured some very fun moments as Kurt Russell stepped back into the character. There have been threats of a remake for years now, but so far, no one’s managed to figure it out, and certainly no one has shown up who seems worth of slipping on the eyepatch to play the part, especially not when Kurt Russell is still one of the coolest dudes in movies.
One of the things that is enjoyable about the character is that while he may do some good things, he has a remarkable disdain for authority, and he does everything he can to get out of saving anyone. He is basically just interested in saving his own skin until he gets backed into a corner, and even then, he makes some choices that are questionable. He essentially destroys the world at the end of the second film.
So we put the question to you… is Snake Plissken a hero or a villain? Once we’ve got these questions answered, we’ll start building out our final brackets for what we hope is going to be a very fun way to spend March.
VOTE NOW, BELOW!
See also…
Heroes vs. Villains: Where does ‘Breaking Bad’s’ Walter White fall?
Heroes vs. Villains: Where does Michael Corleone from ‘The Godfather’ fall?
Heroes vs. Villains: Where does Travis Bickle from ‘Taxi Driver’ fall?
Heroes vs. Villains: Where does Faith from ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ and ‘Angel’ fall?
Heroes vs. Villains: Where does Batman foe Catwoman fall?
Snake is the quintessential antihero.
He’s definitley a villain, because he only did what he did because he had no choice. My memory of the movies may be fuzzy, but I don;t remember him ever doing anything for altruistic reasons.
Even Carpenter himself stated “Snake Plissken just doesn’t care.”
In fact at the end of ESCAPE FROM LA he ended the world just because.
Probably doesn’t require a conversation. I didn’t even like the movie. But he neither ended the world nor did it for no reason. The country seemed to be a police state. And it seemed to be a thing of ‘you like your toys, shove them up your ass.” Or something along those lines. But yeah obviously he caused a catastrophe. A TV show called REVOLUTION.
And that little boy grew up to be…a hero or a villain?
You just happened to have a bullwhip at home?
The year “Raiders” came out, I bought one. Still have it. Never learned how to use it. The learning part as I realized is fucking painful. Looks much cooler just hanging from my belt.
Rescue the “president’s daughter,” huh? Nice try, poser. Try actually watching the movie next time.
Saying anything more than that would be a spoiler since the real reason behind the mission isn’t revealed until the end of Act 2.
Small world. Been reading you for years. I grew up in the same neighborhood off banks road around the same time. What road did you live on?
Given Snake & Brain’s backstories, they had definitely fallen out love with their political leaders. The inferior sequel was even clearer that it was a very controlled society. In my opinion this makes him a hero.
“Badass” is what I’d call him.
You really would have to stretch to call him either of those things. He’s fundamentally neither. He should probably be recused from contention rather than pigeonholed into categories he doesn’t belong.
He’s a villain. Period. The fact he’s the main character in these films, doesn’t mean he’s good or even just okay. He’s a cold blooded killer and judging from how he’s talked about in the films, not the best friend either. Everything ‘good’ he does is out of plain old self-interest. He never helps anyone if doesn’t serve his own needs. He’s a murderer, a thief and let’s not forget something: he reduced the entire fucking world to the stone age and killed god fucking knows how many people at the end of “Escape From L.A.” just as a fuck you to one guy.
Snake Plissken is without a doubt one of the coolest motherfuckers ever to walk across a movie screen. But, anyone who thinks this guy is a hero is seriously fucked in the head.
Also, where’s the choice for ‘anti-hero’?
The world is not black and white. It is ridiculous to say the character has to be one or the other. This type of thinking is the reason for so much bland generic product we see on movie screens, with so few genuinely interesting characters like Snake Plissken.
Sometimes… when you immerse ourself in too much grey, you can explain away a great many things. How else can we explain why so many idiot college students (and older people that should know better) diefy Che Guevara, or Mao?
Plissken, in Escape from New York, is an anti-hero of the highest order.
By the end of Escape from LA, it’s safe to say hes’ moved into villain territory.
“Halloween, 1981. Chattanooga, Tennessee.”
Hilariously, I thought of you when I went to Mom’s Italian Villa the other day.
Oh, and antihero for me as well.