Heroes vs. Villains: Where does Travis Bickle from ‘Taxi Driver’ fall?

Travis Bickle is, in my professional opinion, a dumb-ass. I’ve seen “Taxi Driver” so many times at this point, and I adore the craft of it, the look and the sound of Scorsese’s New York, the sleepwalker rhythms of Schrader’s interior monologues, the amazing weirdo playfulness of the way De Niro approached playing Bickle. More than anything, though, I watch the film amazed at how Bickle seems like a guy who just barely understands basic human behavior. He constantly seems like he has no idea how to behave with other people or what is expected of him.
The ending of the film is one that I never considered ambiguous for the first decade that I was a fan, but that I have started to see differently over time. That last scene in the cab, where Travis gets a chance to finally see Betsy (Cybill Shepherd) again now that he’s considered a hero, and he has the perfect final lines, the perfect capper to a relationship in which he is pretty much always wrong… I would have never ever called that out as a fantasy when I first saw the film, but now I’m not so sure.
Bickle’s actions do indeed “save” a child prostitute from what seems to be a fairly awful life, but there’s a good chance Iris (Jodie Foster) never saw his actions as a salvation. She’s a kid in the film, but she is hardened by the world, and the sheer horrific violence of Bickle’s final assault on Sport (Harvey Keitel) most likely sent her into completely understandable shock. Besides, Travis only snapped on Sport because he couldn’t get to Charles Palantine (Leonard Harris), the political nominee who Betsy works for, and who is his initial target. He wasn’t really looking to be a hero… he was just looking to make a big noise, something that would make a woman look at him.
There’s a prescience to “Taxi Driver,” and I think Travis Bickle is a figure who is just as relevant now as he was when the film was made in 1976. We still have plenty of people in America who think fame can be found pulling the trigger of a gun, and when we’ve got filth working to set up “celebrity boxing matches” with George Zimmerman, it is obvious that Schrader and Scorsese’s deliberately outrageous film has been lapped by reality. In a world like this, you tell me… is Travis Bickle a tragic hero, defined by the one good thing he accidentally does, or is he a villain, just another angry marginalized voice looking for something he can never have?
Travis Bickle was definitely a tragic hero. Taxi Driver was one of the first films that really highlighted that post traumatic stress disorders that were affecting Vietnam veterans. Combined with the New York, Death Wish, look of the 1970’s, Scorsese just showed what an uncaring society could do to any person.
He’s a hero. He’s terrible at being a hero, but a hero nonetheless.
That he first makes an aborted attempt on the life of a blameless politician for no reason beyond spite before his “rescue” of Jodie Foster, it seems to me, definitively prove that he’s not a hero. He’s a villain by intent, if not in effect. He’s like a mad dog who ended up biting people that more or less deserved it, but it doesn’t make him Lassie. His motives are too self-centered and his “heroic” actions are too much an afterthought to credit him with any real heroism. Bickle is a villain, but a pitiful villain.
I agree, not a hero. But it’s hard to know where Travis Bickle is making conscious choices to do wrong and where his mental illness is clouding his judgment. He is evidently suffering from psychosis, and his grasp on reality seems tenuous at best.
Definitely not a hero, but I’d say he’s not a villain either, nor an anti-hero. He’s a tragic figure regardless.
Shouldn’t “worthless dumbass” be an option? It always seems to be on the ballot when we vote in November.
The last time I watched Taxi Driver it felt like Bickle was mildly autistic.
Like you said, Drew… he’s clueless about human interaction; no social grace whatsoever.
If he were a camera angle, he’d be dutch… askew from everyone else around him.
For anyone to consider Travis Bickle’s character “A dumb-ass” and “someone who doesn’t understand basic human behavior” is someone who do not watch this entire movie in its complexity, nor taken into account the fact that Travis was a VETERAN of the armed forces who most likely experienced PTSD long before its diagnosis. This article writer, seems to me to be a fly-by-night movie viewer who has no relation to the character, so it perturbs him as to why Bickle is so emotionless and disturbing. For me, this movie was right on to the very end. Travis was INDEED a hero, if a anti-hero, still a hero…someone “who STOOD UP”..as he proclaimed. Someone who didn’t let SIN continue to run its course unabridged.
“a dumb ass”… eek. his intentions are clear in the film: he doesn’t really want help anyone: he pathologically serves only his own outrage; his only intention is to quell what is distasteful to him. that’s largely the point of this psychopathic anti-hero character.